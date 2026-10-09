Eagles Head To London Without Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith vs. Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley and receiver DeVonta Smith have been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London because of hamstring injuries.

Barkley hurt his right hamstring early in last week's 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and didn't practice all week.

Smith also didn't practice this week and will miss his second straight game.

Saquon Barkley leaves the field after hurting his right hamstring early in the Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the Rams on Oct. 4. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles were scheduled to land in London on Saturday morning for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Philadelphia is also dealing with a reshuffled offensive line after this week's retirement of Lane Johnson followed by the trade of Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens for second-and fifth-round draft picks.

Johnson had been a late scratch for last week’s game against the Rams for personal reasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.