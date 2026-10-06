Eagles' 6-Time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson Retires From NFL 4 Games Into Season

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 14-season career spent entirely with the team.

In a letter posted on X, Johnson, 36, said his family priorities had changed and that "it is critical that I focus on my mental health."

"I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season," Johnson wrote. "But after a lot of reflection, I've realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed. Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health. I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game. And right now my heart is telling me that it's time to say goodbye to football."

The announcement came two days after Johnson was a surprise inactive for personal reasons in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Rams. He had said in August that 2026 would likely be his final season.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2013 out of Oklahoma, Johnson won two Super Bowls (LII, LIX) and earned six Pro Bowl nods and five AP All-Pro selections.

"Philadelphia will always be home," he wrote, "and I will forever be an Eagle."

This is a developing story and will be updated.