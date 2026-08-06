2026 NFL Odds: Chiefs, 49ers Favored To Be No. 1 Seeds

Earning the No. 1 seed gives a team a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs — two major advantages in the chase for the Lombardi.

Since 2013, six of the 13 Super Bowl winners have been the top seed in their respective conference.

Through four weeks, the Chiefs and 49ers lead the oddsboards after 4-0 starts. Kansas City is looking like its old self after missing the playoffs last season, while San Francisco has moved ahead of the preseason NFC favorite Rams.

Let’s check out the No. 1 seed odds for both the AFC and NFC at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 7.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

No. 1 Seed Odds

AFC

After starting 3-1, Ravens are the +380 third-choice to get the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2026 (Mark Alberti/Getty Images).

Kansas City Chiefs: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Buffalo Bills: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Denver Broncos: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

New England Patriots: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Cleveland Browns: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Houston Texans: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

New York Jets: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Tennessee Titans: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Miami Dolphins: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

What to know: Last season, the Broncos earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed before falling to the Patriots in heartbreaking fashion in the AFC Championship Game. In 2023, the Ravens finished 13-4 to secure the top seed but were eliminated by Kansas City in the conference championship.

Now, the Chiefs are back atop the oddsboard. After missing the playoffs last season, Kansas City has started 4-0 and moved from +780 before the season to +235 to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Chiefs have claimed the top seed four times with Patrick Mahomes as their starter in (2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024) and reached the Super Bowl in each of the last three instances.

Buffalo sits second at +300, followed by Baltimore at +380. The Ravens entered the season as the +400 favorites, but Kansas City’s unbeaten start has put the Chiefs in front.

NFC

The Seahawks had the best record in the NFC in 2025 (Steph Chambers/Getty Images).

San Francisco 49ers: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Chicago Bears: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Detroit Lions: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Green Bay Packers: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Carolina Panthers: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

New York Giants: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

New Orleans Saints: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Washington Commanders: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

What to know: The Seahawks earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed in 2025, with home-field advantage helping Seattle on its way to a Lombardi Trophy. The Rams finished with the conference’s second-best record but were the No. 5 seed after finishing second in the NFC West. In 2024, the Lions went 15-2 to claim the top seed before being upset at home in the divisional round. The Eagles and 49ers earned the No. 1 seed in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and both reached the Super Bowl before losing to the Chiefs.

Through four weeks of 2026, San Francisco has taken control of the oddsboard. The 49ers 4-0 start includes wins over the Rams and Broncos, two teams that reached their respective conference championship games last season. Their odds have shortened from +900 before the season to +190, making them the new favorites to finish atop the NFC.

San Francisco has been the No. 1 seed twice under Kyle Shanahan, in 2019 and 2023, and reached the Super Bowl both times. Brock Purdy has helped fuel this year’s unbeaten start with 11 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Meanwhile, the Rams entered the season as the +305 favorites but are 2-2 and have slipped to fourth at +600. Seattle (+480) and Minnesota (+550) also sit ahead of Los Angeles as the race for the NFC’s first-round bye takes shape.