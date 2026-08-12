The 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Week schedule features five games across three days, including the traditional Thanksgiving Day tripleheader. The holiday slate begins Wednesday night and continues through the Black Friday game. Here is the complete schedule and how to watch each matchup.

2026 NFL Thanksgiving Week Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving Eve

Thursday, Nov. 26 — Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 27 — Black Friday

How to Watch the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games

Thanksgiving Eve begins with Packers at Rams streaming on Netflix. On Thanksgiving Day, Bears at Lions airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+, Eagles at Cowboys airs on FOX and streams on FOX One and Tubi, and Chiefs at Bills airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. The Black Friday game between the Broncos and Steelers streams on Prime Video.

Fans can watch the FOX Thanksgiving matchup and more NFL on FOX coverage with FOX One. Eagles at Cowboys also streams live in 4K on Tubi, FOX's ad-supported streaming service. The Spanish-language broadcast airs on FOX Deportes.

Which NFL Teams Play on Thanksgiving Day in 2026?

Six teams will play during the Thanksgiving Day tripleheader: the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

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2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games FAQs

How Many NFL Games Are on Thanksgiving Day in 2026?

There are three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day. The full Thanksgiving Week showcase includes five games from Wednesday through Friday.

What Time Do the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games Start?

The Thanksgiving Day tripleheader begins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by games at 4:30 p.m. ET and 8:20 p.m. ET.

What Channel Is Eagles at Cowboys On?

Eagles at Cowboys airs on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day and streams on FOX One and Tubi. FOX Deportes carries the Spanish-language broadcast.

Is There an NFL Game on Black Friday in 2026?

Yes. The Denver Broncos visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 27, with the game streaming on Prime Video.

The schedule is subject to change. Check back for the latest kickoff times, broadcast information and streaming availability.

Can I Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys on Tubi?

Yes. Tubi, FOX's ad-supported streaming service, will stream Eagles at Cowboys live in 4K at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26.