2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, Teams, How to Watch
The 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Week schedule features five games across three days, including the traditional Thanksgiving Day tripleheader. The holiday slate begins Wednesday night and continues through the Black Friday game. Here is the complete schedule and how to watch each matchup.
2026 NFL Thanksgiving Week Schedule
Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving Eve
- Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix)
Thursday, Nov. 26 — Thanksgiving Day
- Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX, Tubi, FOX One)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
Friday, Nov. 27 — Black Friday
- Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 3 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
How to Watch the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games
Thanksgiving Eve begins with Packers at Rams streaming on Netflix. On Thanksgiving Day, Bears at Lions airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+, Eagles at Cowboys airs on FOX and streams on FOX One and Tubi, and Chiefs at Bills airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. The Black Friday game between the Broncos and Steelers streams on Prime Video.
Fans can watch the FOX Thanksgiving matchup and more NFL on FOX coverage with FOX One. Eagles at Cowboys also streams live in 4K on Tubi, FOX's ad-supported streaming service. The Spanish-language broadcast airs on FOX Deportes.
Which NFL Teams Play on Thanksgiving Day in 2026?
Six teams will play during the Thanksgiving Day tripleheader: the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Herd Hierarchy for Week 12: Broncos surge, Giants appear, Will the 49ers stay on top? | The Herd
2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games FAQs
How Many NFL Games Are on Thanksgiving Day in 2026?
There are three NFL games on Thanksgiving Day. The full Thanksgiving Week showcase includes five games from Wednesday through Friday.
What Time Do the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games Start?
The Thanksgiving Day tripleheader begins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by games at 4:30 p.m. ET and 8:20 p.m. ET.
What Channel Is Eagles at Cowboys On?
Eagles at Cowboys airs on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day and streams on FOX One and Tubi. FOX Deportes carries the Spanish-language broadcast.
Is There an NFL Game on Black Friday in 2026?
Yes. The Denver Broncos visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 27, with the game streaming on Prime Video.
The schedule is subject to change. Check back for the latest kickoff times, broadcast information and streaming availability.
Can I Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys on Tubi?
Yes. Tubi, FOX's ad-supported streaming service, will stream Eagles at Cowboys live in 4K at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26.
-
NFL Shakeout Week 11: Giants' $100M Bet Paying Off; Dallas Bounces Back
Overreaction Monday: Time To Take Giants Seriously? Are The Steelers Cooked?
How The 49ers Exposed The Vikings; Why Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Are Crumbling
-
49ers Stage Fiesta In Mexico City: 3 Takeaways From SF's Win Over The Vikings
Steelers' DK Metcalf Denies Eye-Poke Intent In Scuffle vs. Eagles; Won't Be Suspended
2026 NFL Odds Week 12: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
-
Tom Brady Expects 'Big Patriot Party' In Canton For Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft
Jeffery Simmons' Impact Grows: 3 Takeaways From The Bears' Win Over The Saints
NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: 'We've Been Cooked Like A Thanksgiving Turkey'