NFL Catchup: Eagles' Injuries Mount; Jayden Daniels Trending Toward Return

Wednesday brought a full slate of injury news across the league as teams finalized their first reports of Week 5. Philadelphia's situation keeps growing, while there was better news in Washington and lingering uncertainty in Baltimore and Los Angeles.

Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith both missed practice for the Eagles, adding to an already long injury list, but Jayden Daniels is trending toward his season return for the Commanders. Elsewhere, Lamar Jackson's Week 5 status remains up in the air for the Ravens, and the winless Chargers will likely be without right tackle Joe Alt against the Broncos.

Here's the latest from around the NFL on Wednesday.

Barkley, Smith Both Miss Practice Wednesday

Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith officially did not practice Wednesday, both sidelined by hamstring injuries as the Eagles begin preparations for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Smith was already trending toward missing extended time after sitting out all of last week's practice and being ruled out against the Rams, and Wednesday's absence does little to change that outlook. Barkley, meanwhile, is considered week-to-week after the injury limited him to just four snaps in Sunday's loss, though he's believed to have avoided anything more serious.

The two join an already lengthy Eagles injury list that includes tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), linebacker Zack Baun (concussion), cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (knee), plus guard Landon Dickerson and tight end Eli Stowers on injured reserve.

Right tackle Lane Johnson's retirement earlier this week only adds to Philadelphia's depth concerns heading into the trip overseas.

Jayden Daniels could be back on the field for game action soon.

The Commanders quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, putting him on track to start Sunday at home against the Giants three weeks after dislocating his left elbow against Dallas in Week 2 — the second such dislocation of his career.

Daniels wore a brace on the elbow during practice that he'll continue wearing moving forward, embracing a new approach to protecting himself.

"I'm going to embrace the brace," Daniels said. Coach Dan Quinn said the team has been working with Daniels on technique to avoid re-injury, comparing it to how a running back protects the ball.

Daniels said he's still adjusting to playing with the brace. "Just trying to get used to it, it's kind of part of me now. ... I'm not really just thinking about it, I'm out there playing."

Giants coach John Harbaugh said his team is preparing for Daniels to play, and edge rusher Abdul Carter said Washington's quarterback won't be eased into contact: "With the injury he has, we want him to run. We kind of encourage it, just to see how he reacts."

Lamar Jackson sat out practice for the Ravens on Wednesday, three days after injuring his ankle in a win over Tennessee, and wasn't made available to speak. Jackson's ankle rolled under an opposing player late in the first half Sunday, and he didn't return to the game.

Head coach Jesse Minter said there's still time for Jackson to prove he's ready.

"There is a lot of time between now and Sunday. To Lamar's credit, he is getting a lot of treatment and doing things. There will be a point later in the week where we will figure out kind of where it is at," Minter told reporters, adding that Jackson has the experience to play without a full week of practice if it comes to that: "I think he's in that category, based on everything that he has accomplished."

If Jackson can't go, Tyler Huntley, who led Baltimore to wins over Chicago and Green Bay last season, would start in place of Jackson.

Several other Ravens also sat out Wednesday, including edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf), tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe/ankle) and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot), while tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve. Baltimore plays at Atlanta on Sunday night.

The Chargers are winless through the first month of the NFL season, and they were just dealt some bad news.

Right tackle Joe Alt is expected to miss the Chargers Week 5 matchup against the Broncos due to a neck injury he suffered during last week's loss to the Seahawks, according to NFL Network.

The Notre Dame alum didn't practice Wednesday, and he is now reportedly expected to miss Sunday's game against the Broncos. The Chargers have no plans to place him on injured reserve despite the absence.

Alt went down late in the first half with a neck injury and was replaced by Travis Burke. He was one of eight Chargers who sat out practice Wednesday, a sign the team is leaning toward resting him through the week rather than rushing him back for Sunday's matchup with Denver.