National Football League
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Seahawks, Steelers To Win In Week 5
National Football League

Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Seahawks, Steelers To Win In Week 5

Published Oct. 7, 2026 7:45 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

It’s that time of the week, where we approach the weekend and try to turn some beer money into … more beer money. 

Last week, the five-leg parlay came painfully close to cashing at nearly 14-1 odds. With four of the five legs winning, our only loss came on a late, meaningless Titans touchdown after third-and-16 and fourth-and-11 conversions. 

It's the way the cookie crumbles.

On to this week.

 

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Iowa State +10.5 (-110)Iowa State +10.5 (-110)

Iowa State heads to Provo, Utah to take on BYU on Friday night. BYU is coming off a win and a cover, as it defeated TCU 17-10 last week. However, diving into the box score revealed a less impressive performance for the Cougars, as they somehow managed to win despite just 62 passing yards. I like ISU and its prolific ground game — led by Aiden Flora — to keep this game close.

Kentucky WildcatsKentucky +8.5

Kentucky looks like more than just a basketball school. It is 4-1 and faces an LSU team that lost its only road game so far this season. Kentucky has a rising star at head coach in former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, and its only loss was to an Alabama team that appears to once again be on the short list of national title contenders. I like the home ‘dog.

Dallas CowboysCowboys Over 26.5 (-175)

The Cowboys are an offensive machine. I have a hard time seeing the beleaguered Buccaneers slow them down in Dallas on Thursday night.

 

Pittsburgh SteelersSteelers Moneyline (-148)

The Steelers have been off since last Thursday, getting some extra time to rest and prepare for the Colts. Meanwhile, Indy has a road game immediately after a trip to London. Major travel and rest advantage for the home Steelers. 

Seattle SeahawksSeahawks Moneyline (-155)

The Seahawks welcome in the 49ers in a huge NFC West clash. These teams have met twice since the calendar flipped to 2026, with the Seahawks winning both games by a combined score of 54-9 — in Week 18 of last year, then again two weeks later in the divisional round. The defending champs are hard to beat in Seattle. I’ll use them as the last leg of the parlay. 

Will HillHill's Pick: 5-Leg Parlay +1479 (bet $10 to win $157.90 total)

 
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