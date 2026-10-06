National Football League
Lamar Jackson Reportedly Has Ankle Sprain; What It Could Mean For Ravens Star
National Football League

Lamar Jackson Reportedly Has Ankle Sprain; What It Could Mean For Ravens Star

Updated Oct. 6, 2026 11:03 a.m. ET

It appears it is indeed something.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has an ankle sprain and is considered unlikely to play in the team's Week 5 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Media reported on Tuesday morning. Jackson could miss multiple games, but the injury isn't considered a "long-term" concern.

The Ravens' superstar signal-caller didn't play the second half of the team's Week 4 home victory over the Tennessee Titans due to the aforementioned ankle sprain, with Tyler Huntley taking his place at quarterback.

Through Baltimore's first four games this season, Jackson has totaled 967 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, one interception and a 119.6 passer rating, while completing 70.8% of his passes. He has also rushed for 144 yards and one score.

Baltimore RavensLamar Jackson Injury History

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old Jackson, his reported sprained ankle continues a trend of missing time due to injury.

Last year (2025), Jackson missed four games due to hamstring and back injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, he missed the last six games of the 2022 season (regular season plus postseason) due to a knee injury. The year prior (2021), Jackson missed four weeks due to an ankle injury.

Baltimore RavensWho Is Tyler Huntley?

Huntley is in his second stint with the Ravens (2020-23 and 2025-present) and has made 12 starts for the franchise in place of Jackson, primarily due to injury (he started the last game of the 2023 season, with Baltimore resting Jackson for the regular-season finale). The Ravens are 5-7 across those games, which includes Huntley starting for them against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round.

Last week, Huntley threw for 63 yards, while completing 88.9% of his passes (8 of 9) in a 24-18 Baltimore victory. Elsewhere, the Ravens have quarterback and 2026 undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano.

Baltimore is tied with the Cleveland Browns for first place in the AFC North at 3-1.

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