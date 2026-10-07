Ravens Make Blockbuster Trade For Eagles Star Offensive Lineman

After losing Tyler Lindenbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency this past offseason, the Baltimore Ravens have finally filled the void.

The Ravens have acquired center Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Baltimore is sending a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to Philadelphia for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick, per ESPN.

At just 27 years old, Jurgens was groomed and once viewed as the heir apparent to long-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce. With a clear need at center after losing multiple centers to injury, Jurgens should project seamlessly within Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s scheme.

After Landon Dickerson landed on injured reserve early in the season, Jurgens briefly kicked out to left guard while rookie Drew Kendall stepped in at center. With the trade to the Ravens now official, the expectation is that Jurgens will shift back to his natural center position.

The Ravens' depth at the position took a major hit after losing starting center Danny Pinter to season-ending knee surgery in training camp. Matters worsened when both Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn suffered injuries in Week 3, paving the way for Wednesday’s trade for Jurgens.

Jurgens signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension in the 2025 offseason and remains under contract through the 2029 season.

Following the trade, the Eagles now have multiple first- and second-round picks in the 2028 NFL Draft and are up to nine picks total; they acquired an extra first-round pick in June in the A.J. Brown trade with the New England Patriots.

Jurgens has struggled this season, recording a 38.7 overall grade along with a 31.7 pass-blocking and 50.3 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He'll be switching schemes, with the Ravens potentially viewing Jurgens as a better fit for their wide-zone run scheme.

With the center position solidified, all eyes turn toward quarterback Lamar Jackson’s health as the Ravens pursue Super Bowl aspirations under first-year head coach Jesse Minter. Jackson is expected to miss Baltimore's Week 5 road tilt against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle sprain.