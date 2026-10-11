National Football League
'FOX NFL Sunday' Crew Remembers NFL Legend Mike Ditka As 'One Of One'
National Football League

'FOX NFL Sunday' Crew Remembers NFL Legend Mike Ditka As 'One Of One'

Updated Oct. 11, 2026 2:18 p.m. ET

On Friday, legendary Chicago Bears player and coach Mike Ditka passed away at age 86 at his home, his family announced. Even with him gone, his unforgettable NFL career and the impact he made will never be forgotten.

During "FOX NFL Sunday," Terry Bradshaw, Jay Glazer, Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski shared their favorite memories of Ditka. Bradshaw, who spent the most time around Ditka, made sure to highlight his legendary impact on the NFL.

"I love this guy," Bradshaw said. "His attitude is what made the NFL what it is today. What people loved about the NFL [for decades] is guys like Mike Ditka. He’s a wonderful man and a great player."

Glazer focused on Ditka’s immense generosity as something he would never forget. He recalled how Ditka would walk around town with a stack of $100 bills, handing out thousands of dollars to anyone he felt might need it.

"I learned so much from him, but the biggest thing is his generosity," Glazer said. "I know he’s a Hall of Fame player and Hall of Fame coach, but if there’s a generosity Hall of Fame, Coach Ditka has his own wing."

Strahan also highlighted Ditka the human being and said that he and fellow analyst Howie Long, who wasn't in the studio, shared unforgettable encounters with Ditka.

"He was an incredible man," Strahan said. "Everything that you heard about him … he is with that and more as a player and as a person off the field. I was honored to get a chance [to meet him], and Howie would say he’s exactly what you thought he would be."

Gronkowski said that Ditka set the standard for the tight end position as a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. It was the foundation that helped shape Gronkowski into one of the greatest tight ends of his era with the New England Patriots.

"Mike Ditka definitely sounds like my type of guy," Gronkowski said. "There’s no doubt about that. Unfortunately, I never got a chance to meet him and I really wish I could have. He’s the guy that transcended the tight end position."

Gronkowski continued his praise for how Ditka revolutionized the position. He gave a nod to several legendary Hall of Famers along the way, but ultimately credited Ditka with paving the path for every tight end who came after him.

"He kicked the door open for guys like Mark Bavaro to Tony Gonzalez to Antonio Gates to myself," Gronkowski said. "There would be no Gronk without Mike Ditka, all the way now to Travis Kelce. This guy is one of one."

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