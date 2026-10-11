National Football League
Why Cooper Kupp Was Ruled Short Of 1st-Down Marker In 49ers' Win vs. Seahawks
National Football League

Why Cooper Kupp Was Ruled Short Of 1st-Down Marker In 49ers' Win vs. Seahawks

Updated Oct. 11, 2026 8:52 p.m. ET

The saying "football is a game of inches" exists for a reason.

The 49ers are still undefeated, but San Francisco's fourth-down stop that decided Sunday’s 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks was the biggest play of the game.

After the 49ers kicked a field goal following the two-minute warning to take a 32-29 lead, the Seahawks moved the ball to midfield and faced a fourth-and-10. 

Cooper Kupp looked like he would be stopped well short of the marker, but the veteran wide receiver fought along the sideline and stretched the ball toward the line to gain as he went out of bounds.

Officials ruled Kupp short. 

Because the play came inside two minutes, it was automatically reviewed from the booth, and the call on the field stood. That gave San Francisco the ball, who lined up in victory formation to take a knee and end the game.

On the broadcast, Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt were stunned by how close the play was, and Brady asked FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino how officials could possibly mark it.

Blandino explained that because Kupp’s feet were in bounds, the spot is determined by where the ball crosses the sideline, not where Kupp is.

"Take that sideline and a plane of glass going up. Where does it cross?" Blandino said. "This is so close."

Tom Brady singled out a sideline throw from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Seattle's final drive, saying it was "going to come back to haunt both those guys tomorrow morning."(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Blandino said the ball appeared to cross right at the line to gain, the 40-yard line, and noted that the officials had to piece together multiple camera angles without a clean look down the line. 

Blandino predicted the call would stand, pointing to an earlier tight call in the game.

"Remember the call earlier that was really tight on the Deebo [Samuel Sr.] fumble. So if they're going to be consistent, I would think they'll stay with this," Blandino said.

Burkhardt agreed there was no definitive angle, saying the spot looked "like it’s just a total guess," and Brady added that horizontal camera angles made the play "impossible" to judge.

Once the ruling was confirmed, Burkhardt credited Blandino for getting it right.

"Oh my goodness! Talk about close, so close," Brady said.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Marvin Harrison Jr. Going To Texans In First Big Trade Of 2026 Season

Marvin Harrison Jr. Going To Texans In First Big Trade Of 2026 Season

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Green Bay Gets Its Big Win: 3 Takeaways From Packers' Blowout Victory Over Bears

    Green Bay Gets Its Big Win: 3 Takeaways From Packers' Blowout Victory Over Bears

    NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning First QB Selected, Jeremiah Smith No. 1 Overall

    2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning First QB Selected, Jeremiah Smith No. 1 Overall

    NFL Trending Image: 49ers' LB Dre Greenlaw Ejected After Headbutting Seahawks' Ernest Jones IV

    49ers' LB Dre Greenlaw Ejected After Headbutting Seahawks' Ernest Jones IV

  2. NFL Trending Image: Cardinals Seeking 2nd-Rounder For Marvin Harrison Jr.; Unclear If Texans Are Favorites

    Cardinals Seeking 2nd-Rounder For Marvin Harrison Jr.; Unclear If Texans Are Favorites

    NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 5: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 5: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: 'FOX NFL Sunday' Crew Remembers NFL Legend Mike Ditka As 'One Of One'

    'FOX NFL Sunday' Crew Remembers NFL Legend Mike Ditka As 'One Of One'

  3. NFL Trending Image: Nick Sirianni Takes Blame For Eagles Loss After Late-Game Blunder vs. Jaguars

    Nick Sirianni Takes Blame For Eagles Loss After Late-Game Blunder vs. Jaguars

    NFL Trending Image: Meet The Robinsons: How Brian Has Bolstered Bijan To Help Falcons Form Top RB Duo

    Meet The Robinsons: How Brian Has Bolstered Bijan To Help Falcons Form Top RB Duo

    NFL Trending Image: 4 Takeaways From The 49ers' Thrilling Win Over The Seahawks

    4 Takeaways From The 49ers' Thrilling Win Over The Seahawks

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Green Bay Gets Its Big Win: 3 Takeaways From Packers' Blowout Victory Over Bears
Green Bay Gets Its Big Win: 3 Takeaways From Packers' Blowout Victory Over Bears
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning First QB Selected, Jeremiah Smith No. 1 Overall
2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning First QB Selected, Jeremiah Smith No. 1 Overall
NFL Trending Image: 49ers' LB Dre Greenlaw Ejected After Headbutting Seahawks' Ernest Jones IV
49ers' LB Dre Greenlaw Ejected After Headbutting Seahawks' Ernest Jones IV
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Bengals vs. Dolphins on FOX One Watch Bengals vs. DolphinsWatch Vikings vs. Saints on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. SaintsWatch Giants vs. Commanders on FOX One Watch Giants vs. CommandersWatch Bears vs. Packers on FOX One Watch Bears vs. PackersWatch Lions vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Lions vs. CardinalsWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes