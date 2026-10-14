Major League Baseball
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Dodgers In Game 3; Jags Over Texans
Major League Baseball

Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Dodgers In Game 3; Jags Over Texans

Published Oct. 14, 2026 4:37 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

This week in sports features a desperate Dodgers team trying to get in the win column and the last two college football national champions facing off against one another.

What better time than now to throw those matchups and a few others into a parlay.

Here's what I'm looking at. 

 

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Los Angeles DodgersDodgers Win Game 3 (-176)

It’s now or never for the back-to-back champs, as they head home trailing the Brewers 2-0. The Dodgers certainly don’t look like the Dodgers of old. Instead, they seem more like just old Dodgers. However, at home, desperate, and with a pitching advantage, I’ll take them to win and get this series to 2-1.

 

Ohio State BuckeyesOhio State Over 27.5 (-110)

The battle of the last two national champions should be a fun one on Saturday, but I’m betting on the Buckeyes to get their points against Indiana. 

Indiana is at home and hasn’t lost a game since a week before Christmas 2024. However, the Hoosiers' defense looks vulnerable. It gave up nearly 300 yards passing to Northwestern and almost 400 total yards last week against Nebraska. 

Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith should have yet another big day.

BYU CougarsBYU Under 17.5 (-135)

It will be an electric atmosphere in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, as BYU gets a rare visit from Notre Dame. 

The crowd can only take you so far, though. 

Without running back LJ Martin, BYU and its limited weapons will struggle to find much success offensively against this unforgiving defense of Notre Dame. 

Jacksonville JaguarsJaguars Moneyline (-148)

The Jaguars were sloppy, despite their victory last week in London over the Eagles. I expect a much more efficient performance this week, with an emphasis on eliminating penalties. 

The Jaguars have been in London all week preparing. Meanwhile, the Texans will head there following a road win against the Titans. There's a big situational and travel edge for the Jags, who can all but finish the playoffs hopes of the Texans with a win. 

 

 Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Over 52.5 (-115)

When these teams met a year ago, it was a 40-40 tie. The Cowboys are still just as lethal on offense as they were a year ago and might somehow be worse defensively this season. It’s hard to go wrong betting the Over in Cowboys games.

Will HillHill's Pick: 5-Leg Parlay +1546 (bet $10 to win $164.60 total)

 
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