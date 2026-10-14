Packers Star Micah Parsons Explains Why He Doesn't 'Need Revenge' Vs. Cowboys

One might think that Green Bay Packers superstar defensive end Micah Parsons will miss out on the chance to get revenge against the Dallas Cowboys when the two teams square off at Lambeau Field in Week 6, as Parsons continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 15 of last season; Parsons had an ugly contract dispute with the Cowboys last year that led to them trading him to the Packers.

But Parsons doesn't see it that way.

"So many people wanted me to be back for that game to make the game bigger than what it was," Parsons said on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons." "It's just another Sunday Night Football game against two good teams. It's not about me. I think that probably let people down. 'Oh, Micah, he's going to want to be back for the Dallas game.' No, I'm in that phase of life where I just wanna be healthy again. That's it. I don’t care about the team I left or the team they think I want my revenge against. I don’t need revenge. I just need two healthy knees to do what I love to do."

Parsons noted that he's "making sure" he has "all the small things fixed" before returning to play.

Green Bay acquired Parsons from Dallas within two weeks of the 2025 NFL regular season, sending defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to the Cowboys for the superstar defender. Parsons then signed a four-year, $186 million extension with the Packers.

The two teams have already played each other since the blockbuster trade, as the Packers and Cowboys played to a 40-40 tie in Week 4 of last season in Dallas. Parsons logged one sack and three combined tackles in the contest.

In the 14 games Parsons played with the Packers last year before tearing his ACL, he totaled 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 41.0 combined tackles, earning his third All-Pro honor and fifth Pro Bowl nod.

Without Parsons, the Packers' defense is fifth in the NFL in opponent passing yards (181.0 per game) and eighth in opponent total yards (308.6 per game). Granted, they're tied for 14th in opponent points (22.4 per game) and tied for 24th in opponent rushing yards (127.6 per game).

As for his previous life in Dallas, despite playing just 63 regular-season games with the franchise, Parsons stands 13th in Cowboys' history with 52.5 registered sacks and tied for 14th with nine forced fumbles. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys (2021-24) and an All-Pro in both 2021 and 2022.

As for the present, the Packers are 3-2 and coming off a 31-7 victory at home over the Chicago Bears, while the Cowboys are 2-3 and coming off a 24-16 loss at home to rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers.