Saints Owner Gayle Benson Explains Why She Will 'Not Accept' Team's Slow Start

The New Orleans Saints have lost four of their five games, and owner Gayle Benson is letting them hear about it.

"We are 1-4. That is not acceptable to me, and it falls short of what our fans truly deserve. I hear the frustration directed toward our team and our organization. It is not lost on me. Our fans invest their time and their hearts in the Saints. They are right to expect more than we have given them. As an owner, the responsibility does start with me. I will not make excuses, and I will not accept this level of performance as our standard," Benson said Tuesday at a meeting of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club.

"I am committed to making the decisions necessary to improve this team. Everyone in this organization understands the urgency. We must prepare better, execute consistently and correct the mistakes that are costing us the games. Words will not restore our fans’ confidence. Our performance must do better."

Following a Week 1 overtime loss on the road to the Detroit Lions where New Orleans failed to convert a game-winning, two-point conversion, the Saints defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 2. However, they've since lost three consecutive games, perhaps low-lighted by a 45-24 loss at home on Monday Night Football to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, which saw New Orleans trail by as many as 28 points.

The aforementioned NFC South divisional loss marked the 20-year anniversary of the Saints' return to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. That stung for Benson.

"Twenty years ago, the Saints returned to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina, and we all remember Steve Gleason’s blocked punt. The roar of the crowd and what it meant to see our city come together once again. Losing this year’s anniversary game to Atlanta [was] truly disappointing," Benson said. "Hearing our fans’ memories of that homecoming reinforced how deeply this team is woven into their lives."

In last week's loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Tyler Shough threw for just 96 yards and tossed two interceptions, with the Saints registering only 142 yards of total offense.

Through five games, the Saints' offense is 29th in the NFL in rushing yards (81.8 per game), 20th in total yards (322.0 per game), 16th in points (23.6 per game) and 11th in passing yards (240.2 per game).

Meanwhile, the Saints' defense is 31st in the NFL in opponent points (30.2 per game), 30th in opponent rushing yards (148.8 per game), 25th in opponent total yards (361.0 per game), tied for 20th in sacks (10.0) and 11th outright in opponent passing yards (212.2 per game).

New Orleans is coming off a 6-11 season that saw the Saints win four of their last five games in what was their first year with head coach Kellen Moore. But if the losses continue, no one is safe.

"Kellen Moore and his coaches are responsible for preparing our players to perform. [General manager] Mickey Loomis and our football staff are responsible for building a roster capable of sustained success. Our players are responsible for their preparation and execution," Benson said. "I am responsible for holding this organization accountable.

"There’s a great deal of football ahead of us, but our response must show up on the field."

The Saints have a road tilt against the New York Giants (3-1-1) in Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX).