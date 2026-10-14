Broncos QB Bo Nix Explains Why Playing 'Good' Or 'Bad' Is A 'Made-Up Narrative'

One might argue that Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been underwhelming this season, compared to his play in previous years. But Nix is not among those people.

"I think playing good and playing bad, it’s all a narrative and I think it’s honestly kind of something we make up," Nix said at Broncos practice Tuesday. "I don’t necessarily think I’m playing any different than what I’m normally playing. … I'm confident in my preparation. I'm confident in my coaching, and I'm confident in our offense and the way we're going to structure the game and call plays."

Through Denver's first five games, Nix has totaled 942 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an 80.8 passer rating, while completing 59.9% of his passes. The quarterback's passer rating and completion percentage are each career lows.

Last season (2025), Nix logged 3,931 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 87.8 passer rating, while completing 63.4% of his passes. The year prior (2024), Nix threw for 29 touchdowns, posted a 93.3 passer rating and completed 66.3% of his passes. He also rushed for 393.0 yards and 4.5 touchdowns per year from 2024-25.

In the Broncos' Week 5 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Nix threw for just 123 yards. Granted, the Broncos, who won 14 games and reached the AFC Championship Game last season, are still 3-2.

"It’s a mental battle, and that’s kind of where I find myself sometimes in a season like this where it’s not as good as you want it to look, but you’re winning, and you’re playing tough teams, and you’ve gotten close against a few more tough teams," Nix expressed.

Denver's offense is 30th in the NFL in total yards (269.0 per game), 26th in points (19.4 per game) and 25th in both passing yards (182.8 per game) and rushing yards (86.2 per game). The Broncos changed offensive playcallers last week, with head coach Sean Payton taking the duties back from offensive coordinator Davis Webb, who was a first-time playcaller and promoted to offensive coordinator in the offseason.

Last season (2025), Denver's offense was 10th in the NFL in total yards (342.6 per game) and 14th in points (23.6 per game). Of course, this came against the backdrop of the Broncos' defense leading the sport in sacks (68.0), while being second in opponent total yards (278.2 per game) and third in opponent points (18.3 per game).

Like its offense, Denver's defense has regressed in production this season, as the Broncos are 29th in opponent rushing yards (145.2 per game), 22nd in opponent total yards (347.4 per game), 13th in opponent points (22.2 per game), ninth outright in opponent passing yards (202.2 per game) and tied for ninth in sacks (13.0).

"I think sometimes I can have a tendency of overanalyzing things and overthinking things, and that’s when I’m not at my best," Nix said. "I want to have all the answers and get everything right, and it’s just too difficult."

Nix also expressed that he can't be "worried about throwing an interception." Rather, he needs to "just play the play."

Nix and the Broncos have a prime-time showdown at home against the defending Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.