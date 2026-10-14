Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Clear No. 1? Vikings Have All-Time Defense?

We're only five weeks through the 2026 NFL season, but Tom Brady is ready to make a pair of definitive statements: There's a team separating themselves from the rest of the pack and another team is tracking toward having an all-time unit.

In the most recent edition of Brady's power rankings, the GOAT proclaimed that the San Francisco 49ers are the team to beat in the NFL following their Week 5 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. So, like every other power ranking, Brady has the 49ers as his top team this week.

But who follows the 49ers, and which team might have an all-time defense? Here are Brady's top 10 teams in the NFL ahead of Week 6.

Week 5 result: 45-21 win @ Cardinals

Brady’s thoughts: For a neutral observer, the Lions could be the most fun team in football right now. Granted, that might not be what the Lions’ fans want to hear.

And I’ve got no notes for Jared Goff. He’s got the highest-scoring offense in football. Overall, it’s just a solid football team. They’re tough to beat. They’ve got a veteran head coach. They’ve got a great quarterback. It buys them a lot of time to figure out this defense — and yeah, uh, the defense.

But, until then, enjoy the fireworks.

Up next: Bye

Week 5 result: 23-17 win @ Chargers

Brady’s thoughts: At No. 9, we might have the biggest question mark of the NFL season so far. Denver has played a brutal, brutal schedule. There was some expectation going in that they’d have a breakout game against the Chargers, but it wasn’t really the case.

Bo Nix recorded his eighth fourth-quarter comeback over the last two seasons in Sunday's win over the Chargers. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The defense, again, does its job, but Bo Nix and the offense, they’ve got to find a way to push the ball down the field. Until then, nothing’s really going to come too easy for them.

Up next: vs. Seahawks (Thursday night)

Week 5 result: 32-29 loss vs. 49ers

Brady’s thoughts: KB and I witnessed it firsthand on Sunday and when you turn the ball over four times, you’re not gonna have a good time. I think Seattle’s feeling the target on their back. They’re the defending champs. It’s been a little bit of a grind so far this year.

But getting running back Zach Charbonnet back and, in a few weeks, getting their other running back, Jadarian Price, back it could help this run game and take a little pressure off the defense that’s doing all it can to win ball games.

Up next: @ Broncos (Thursday night)

Week 5 result: 45-17 win vs. Raiders

Brady’s thoughts: A tale as old as time in New England. I’ve heard it before and I was there when it happened: The sky’s falling in September and the Pats are dead in the water, until they aren’t. Drake Maye, he’s responded so great. There was the first real slump early in the season, but he’s throwing the ball with confidence now and the whole team is feeding off it.

Aaron Rodgers said it best years ago: Relax, everyone. This is a damn good football team.

As Drake’s building chemistry with new receivers this season, it’s all about time on task. There’s only so much you can do in the offseason now. You’re limited in training camp. A lot of those real-time reps need to start adding up. That’s how you incorporate new guys into the scheme and into the system. Quarterback-to-receiver reps in the game; it builds a lot of trust. When you mess up, you learn from it, move on and try not to make the same mistake again.

Up next: vs. Jets (Sunday)

Week 5 result: 30-23 win @ Falcons (OT)

Brady’s thoughts: They just can’t get out of the top 10. The year of the backup quarterback continues. Tyler Huntley and the Ravens came back in a classic Sunday Night Football game.

Tyler Huntley filled in for an injured Lamar Jackson to get the win in Week 5. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They won in overtime, and what’s the best gift you can give a backup quarterback? Two hundred yards on the ground, led by King Derrick Henry. Keep an eye on kicker Tyler Loop in those close games. After a brutal miss to end last year, he’s nailed five from over 50 yards out. That’s crazy, including a career-long from 64 and that game-winner in Rio (as Jim Nantz said, the "Trio in Rio").

Up next: Bye

Week 5 result: 19-17 win vs. Eagles (in London)

Brady’s thoughts: Actually, the London Jaguars. There was a miracle win against the Eagles. But, look, when you’re playing in an international game, and I played in a few, I couldn't care less about the margin. Just get the dub.

Parker Washington, this guy’s transformed from a fun story into an absolute dawg — DAWG. And everyone knows the sixth round is where you go when you need talent. But this defense was the star of the show. They held the Eagles to 22 rushing yards on Sunday. This could be the best unit in the league, if it wasn’t for a team coming up here shortly.

Up next: vs. Texans (Sunday, in London)

Week 5 result: 37-34 win @ Rams (OT)

Brady’s thoughts: We’ve still got some work to do on defense over here. A lot of work, actually. But that guy, Josh Allen, he makes up for a lot of issues. He’s kind of an eraser for that team — erases all the mistakes. He had 10 carries for 120 yards. That’s slightly less than my career total, and I played for 23 years.

It wasn’t the prettiest game on either side of the ball for Buffalo. But getting the job done on the West Coast, against a veteran team like the Rams with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay? And Josh Allen got that overtime monkey off his back in the process.

Up next: @ Raiders (Sunday)

Week 5 result: 23-13 win @ Saints

Brady’s thoughts: Now, we’ve got to talk some serious defense. Serious, serious defense. I’m talking the early makings of an all-time defense. Listen to these numbers: B-Flo’s (defensive coordinator Brian Flores) defense has allowed three points and 12 total rushing yards in the fourth quarter all year long.

Kyler Murray and Kevin O’Connell are finally able to get things moving on offense and unlock Justin Jefferson. You guys remember him, all of you fantasy owners? But this segment is about the Vikings’ defense, and we’re on our way to a nickname watch here. Hit me with some options.

There doesn’t seem to be much risk in B-Flo’s defense right now. Last game, he blitzed over 90% of the time. These quarterbacks don’t understand protections like we used to. There are guys coming from the right, left, closed side, boundary, the corner, the linebacker side, the safety side — they come from everywhere.

Quarterbacks, you’ve got to know where your issues are. If you protect to the left, you’ve got to take care of the right. If you protect to the right, you’ve got to take care of the left. You’ve got to know your protections. You’ve got to know your answers when they blitz, or he’s going to get after your ass.

Up next: Bye

Week 5 result: Bye

Brady’s thoughts: The Chiefs are 4-0 and they enjoyed an off week, which is the best way to stay undefeated in this league. I mean, zero total yards allowed on defense? Zero turnovers for this offense? That’s fundamental football.

But seriously, it’s nice to get some early rest. K.C. They’ve now got to buckle up for a long stretch and it’s a long run. This season has three months to go, and the Chargers will be desperate to pull an upset on Sunday, which is followed by a huge test in Seattle. I can’t wait to watch that one.

Up next: vs. Chargers

Week 5 result: 32-29 win @ Seahawks

Brady’s thoughts: What they did in Seattle was nothing short of a miracle. They’re undefeated through five weeks, including divisional wins at the Seahawks and the Rams. Sure, one of those was in Australia, but both of those teams will be coming to Santa Clara later this year.

It’s safe to say the 49ers have distanced themselves from the field at No. 1 for now. Listen to what they did on defense: Five sacks and four takeaways in Seattle. That’s exactly what you need to win on the road in the most hostile environment in the NFL.

And now that we’re all declaring them the consensus power rankings favorite after Week 5, you better believe they’re on upset watch against the Commanders on Monday night. That’s the way the NFL goes this year.

Up next: vs. Commanders (Monday night)

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