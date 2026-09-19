NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

The NFL announced its first set of fines for the 2026 season on Saturday, reportedly penalizing 20 players after Week 1's slate of games.

Washington Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct, which was categorized as illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.

Diggs scored his first touchdown with Washington in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and then jumped onto the goal post, wrapping his legs around it. He was flagged on the play, which meant the Commanders could not attempt a two-point conversion. Washington went on to lose, 24-22.

Diggs said after the game that he realized his mistake as he grabbed the post. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels later took responsibility for the blunder.

"You just got to be smarter, we've got to know situational football. That's on me for not reiterating that in the huddle, we just got to be smart," Daniels said after the game. "There's a time and place for everything and celebrations."

The $14,926 amount is the league's standard fine for a first unsportsmanlike conduct offense. A second offense would cost Diggs $20,897.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs reportedly received the largest fine of the week at $23,027 for use of the helmet. The penalty came on a touchdown run in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints, when Gibbs lowered his helmet into the chest of cornerback Quincy Riley. It was Gibbs' second rushing touchdown of the game. He was not flagged on the play.

Three players were fined for use of the helmet. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was fined $20,033 for lowering his helmet while blocking. League rules set the fine for a first offense of impermissible use of the helmet at $23,882. The league did not say why the amounts for Gibbs and Juszczyk were lower, though fines can be set on a case-by-case basis.

Other fines went to Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin, who was fined $9,425 for a blindside block, and Green Bay Packers defensive back Evan Williams, who was fined $7,087 for a hit on a defenseless player. Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson was fined $17,911 for a hip-drop tackle.

A new rule this season calls for a suspension when a player commits three fouls under one of five player safety rules. Blindside blocks, hits on defenseless players and hip-drop tackles are covered, along with horse-collar tackles and launching. The suspension applies after three violations of the same rule.

Diggs was the only player fined for an illegal celebration. Three other players were fined for taunting.