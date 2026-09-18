Aaron Donald Expects To Play In Rams' In Home Opener vs. Giants On Monday

The smile on Aaron Donald's face said it all, well before he verbalized his expectation that he will play for the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener against the New York Giants on Monday night.

"That is the plan," Donald said Friday.

"I think that's all of our plan. We can have a conversation, we'll figure it out, but I'm feeling really good."

A three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-Pro defensive lineman, Donald had been out of football for two seasons before rejoining the Rams (0-1) last month. However, he was around the organization enough that it never really felt to him like a prolonged absence. The only uncertainty was how long it would take him to feel physically ready to step back on the field in an NFL game.

After skipping the trip to Melbourne, Australia for the season opener, instead remaining in Southern California to continue his preparations, another week of practice seems to have given Donald the answer he wanted.

"Feel a lot better now that I got more practices under my belt instead of one, so kind of getting in a groove of things, understanding everything a lot better," Donald said. "I've been playing a lot more free, a lot more loose, and looking more like myself to me."

Defensive tackle Kobie Turner called Donald's likely return an extra jolt of enthusiasm for a team looking to shake off a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I mean, AD is AD," Turner said. "So, excited for him to have the opportunity to go and put it on display on Monday, and excited to be out there with him."

Donald's presence would give the defense a great pass rusher to help offset the loss of Myles Garrett for at least four games because of knee surgery. It was the seismic trade for Garrett in June that got Donald thinking about rejoining the Rams, but the 35-year-old will have to wait a little longer to play alongside Garrett.

"He won't be gone forever, so let him rest up, get healthy, and he'll be back soon," Donald said. "So, hold it down while he's gone, and then when he's back, we'll get rolling."

Donald doesn't feel any pressure to make up for Garrett's absence because of teammates such as Turner, Braden Fiske and outside linebacker Byron Young. But not having Garrett could open up Donald to the frequent double or triple teams from opposing blocking schemes he faced while amassing 111 sacks in 154 career games.

The Giants (1-0) came into this week believing Donald would be available.

"Expect him to play like Aaron Donald, which is a game-wrecking type player inside," New York coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. "Penetrating, active movement player who can wreck the game, really any particular play in a lot of different ways, run and pass."

Donald is also likely to be on a significantly reduced snap count compared to 2023 when he was used 81% of the time. He expects that to work in his favor, particularly since it should have him being prioritized in obvious situations to go after the quarterback.

"I'm gonna go out there, play hard," Donald said. "When I need a break, tap out, let the next guy go out there and eat, and I'll be right back. ... So, whatever that role is, I'm ready for it."

The Rams will welcome whatever Donald can give them as they are already facing mounting adversity.

Star wide receiver Puka Nacua did not practice because of a hip injury, and his backup, Jordan Whittington, was not available due to a quadriceps injury.

Nacua missed practice time leading up to the regular season because of soreness in the psoas muscle that runs from the back through the pelvis to the legs. He sustained the injury during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 11.

Reporting by The Associated Press.