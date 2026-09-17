NFL Catchup: Aaron Donald's Return; Kyler Murray, Ladd McConkey Injury Updates

As Week 2 kicks off, several key injuries to star players were at the forefront of Thursday's NFL news cycle.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is hopeful Aaron Donald will be ready for Monday night against the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray showed progress on Thursday, participating in practice on a limited basis.

Following a wave of star injuries, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson is set to return this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the other hand, Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Houston Texans’ Nico Collins could miss their respective games this week.

Here’s the latest from around the league on Thursday.

The Aaron Donald return is inching closer. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters on Thursday, saying Donald is "champing at the bit" to suit up, and the team remains optimistic about his timeline.

"What we are hopeful is, is that we'll have some good work today and tomorrow, and then hopefully he's feeling good enough. And if he says he's ready to go, then we'll be excited to see him rock."

If Donald makes his return on Monday night against the New York Giants, it will be his first time on the field since the 2024 NFC Wildcard game against the Detroit Lions. With All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett on injured reserve, adding Donald back on defense is pivotal.

Following a rough Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Australia, the Rams head home looking for a much-needed bounce-back win against the Giants.

After suffering a concussion in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray's availability for Week 2 remains up in the air. Murray practiced in a limited capacity for the second consecutive day.

According to CBS Sports , Murray still has a few steps left in the NFL's protocol before he can be cleared for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

If Murray isn’t cleared, Carson Wentz is expected to step back in under center for the Vikings' offense. To make matters worse, Minnesota could also be without wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who missed practice again on Thursday.

Murray has a realistic shot at returning for Week 3, but getting cleared in time for Sunday remains a tall order for both him and the Vikings offense. He took a hit to the head while sliding on a third-down scramble against the Packers and was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

Wentz led a late fourth-quarter comeback against Green Bay after throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns off the bench. If Murray can't go, head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff should feel plenty comfortable turning to Wentz for another start.

Sidelined since late August with an ankle injury, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson is set to return Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been cleared to play without limitations.

"I'm ready to go. Thank God I'm healed up now," Henderson said to reporters on Thursday. "I'm excited to be back out here with my teammates."

After missing the season opener, Henderson's return gives the Patriots their full backfield dynamic. With both Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson active, quarterback Drake Maye should see some pressure lifted off the passing game.

With wide receiver A.J. Brown sidelined on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, getting Henderson back should give the offense a major boost. With Brown out, the offense will rely on Henderson, Stevenson and wide receiver Romeo Doubs until he’s back.

Last season, Henderson rushed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, bringing the kind of explosive playmaking the Patriots need to ignite the offense.

All eyes remain on the health of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey after he exited Week 1 with a rib injury. McConkey has yet to return to practice and head coach Jim Harbaugh earlier in the week said he considers him day-to-day.

According to ESPN , McConkey still wasn’t practicing on Thursday and was limited to working on the side with trainers. With back-to-back missed practices, his availability for Week 2 is looking increasingly doubtful.

However, if McConkey sits out against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers still have plenty of targets at receiver. Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, and Brenen Thompson are all in prime position to step up and help lead a bounce-back performance following the team's Week 1 loss.

"It’s an important week for the entire group if Ladd plays or not," offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said to reporters. "Guys need to seize the opportunities. It can’t be my secret anymore, it can’t just be in practice."

Missing McConkey this week will be a massive blow to the Chargers' passing game. Before leaving with a rib injury against the Cardinals, he was Justin Herbert's primary target, hauling in five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

While there was speculation that McConkey's rib injury could keep him out longer, he isn't expected to be sidelined for much time. The Chargers haven't signaled any plans for an injured reserve stint, keeping the door open for a return in short order.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice. While the team doesn't believe the injury is serious, according to ESPN , his status for Sunday's game remains up in the air.

On Thursday, Collins was officially listed as a limited participant as the team evaluates his injury. Given the timing of the hamstring tweak, there's a chance the Texans hold him out of Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Collins is coming off a strong Week 1 performance, hauling in seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and a score. Even in the loss to the Buffalo Bills, Collins showed why he’s C.J. Stroud's top target.

With Jayden Higgins and Tank Dell already out, if Collins can’t go on Sunday, it sets up a massive opportunity for the secondary receivers. If that's the case, the Texans' offense will be relying heavily on Jaylin Noel, Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson to step up.

Injury Updates & Notes