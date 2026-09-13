2026 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games

Week 2 is in our sights, headlined by a Thursday night clash between the Lions and the Bills in Buffalo.

Here are the lines for every Week 2 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 14.

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Thursday, Sept. 17

Lions @ Bills

Spread: Bills -4.5

Moneyline: Bills -205, Lions +170

O/U: 53.5

Sunday, Sept. 20

Panthers @ Falcons

Spread: Panthers -1.5

Moneyline: Falcons +105, Panthers -125

O/U: 44.5

Bengals @ Texans

Spread: Texans -3

Moneyline: Texans -150, Bengals +125

O/U: 46.5

Browns @ Buccaneers

Spread: Bucs -8.5

Moneyline: Bucs -425, Browns +325

O/U: 40.5

Packers @ Jets

Spread: Packers -4.5

Moneyline: Packers -220, Jets +180

O/U: 44.5

Vikings @ Bears

Spread: Bears -5.5

Moneyline: Bears -245, Vikings +200

O/U: 49.5

Saints @ Ravens

Spread: Ravens -8.5

Moneyline: Ravens -425, Saints +325

O/U: 47.5

Eagles @ Titans

Spread: Eagles -7

Moneyline: Eagles -340, Titans +270

O/U: 39.5

Steelers @ Patriots

Spread: Patriots -5.5

Moneyline: Patriots -240, Steelers +195

O/U: 42.5

Jaguars @ Broncos

Spread: Broncos -2.5

Moneyline: Broncos -150, Jaguars +125

O/U: 43.5

Raiders @ Chargers

Spread: Chargers -6.5

Moneyline: Chargers -310, Raiders +250

O/U: 45.5

Dolphins @ 49ers

Spread: 49ers -12.5

Moneyline: 49ers -900, Dolphins +600

O/U: 45.5

Seahawks @ Cardinals

Spread: Seahawks -4.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -225, Cardinals +185

O/U: 41.5

Commanders @ Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -190, Commanders +160

O/U: 50.5

Colts @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -300, Colts +240

O/U: 47.5

Monday, Sept. 21

Giants @ Rams

Spread: Rams -7.5

Moneyline: Rams -360, Giants +280

O/U: 48.5