National Football League
2026 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games

Updated Sep. 14, 2026 11:28 a.m. ET

Week 2 is in our sights, headlined by a Thursday night clash between the Lions and the Bills in Buffalo.

Here are the lines for every Week 2 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 14. 

 

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National Football LeagueThursday, Sept. 17

Lions @ Bills

Spread: Bills -4.5
Moneyline: Bills -205, Lions +170
O/U: 53.5

National Football LeagueSunday, Sept. 20

Panthers @ Falcons

Spread: Panthers -1.5
Moneyline: Falcons +105, Panthers -125
O/U: 44.5

Bengals @ Texans

Spread: Texans -3
Moneyline: Texans -150, Bengals +125
O/U: 46.5

Browns @ Buccaneers

Spread: Bucs -8.5
Moneyline: Bucs -425, Browns +325
O/U: 40.5

Packers @ Jets

Spread: Packers -4.5
Moneyline: Packers -220, Jets +180
O/U: 44.5

Vikings @ Bears

Spread: Bears -5.5
Moneyline: Bears -245, Vikings +200
O/U: 49.5

Saints @ Ravens

Spread: Ravens -8.5
Moneyline: Ravens -425, Saints +325
O/U: 47.5

Eagles @ Titans 

Spread: Eagles -7
Moneyline: Eagles -340, Titans +270
O/U: 39.5

 

Steelers @ Patriots

Spread: Patriots -5.5
Moneyline: Patriots -240, Steelers +195
O/U: 42.5

Jaguars @ Broncos

Spread: Broncos -2.5
Moneyline: Broncos -150, Jaguars +125
O/U: 43.5

Raiders @ Chargers

Spread: Chargers -6.5
Moneyline: Chargers -310, Raiders +250
O/U: 45.5

Dolphins @ 49ers

Spread: 49ers -12.5
Moneyline: 49ers -900, Dolphins +600
O/U: 45.5

Seahawks @ Cardinals 

Spread: Seahawks -4.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -225, Cardinals +185
O/U: 41.5

Commanders @ Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -3.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -190, Commanders +160
O/U: 50.5

Colts @ Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -6.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -300, Colts +240
O/U: 47.5

National Football LeagueMonday, Sept. 21

Giants @ Rams

Spread: Rams -7.5
Moneyline: Rams -360, Giants +280
O/U: 48.5

 
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