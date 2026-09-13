2026 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
Week 2 is in our sights, headlined by a Thursday night clash between the Lions and the Bills in Buffalo.
Here are the lines for every Week 2 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 14.
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Lions @ Bills
Spread: Bills -4.5
Moneyline: Bills -205, Lions +170
O/U: 53.5
Panthers @ Falcons
Spread: Panthers -1.5
Moneyline: Falcons +105, Panthers -125
O/U: 44.5
Bengals @ Texans
Spread: Texans -3
Moneyline: Texans -150, Bengals +125
O/U: 46.5
Browns @ Buccaneers
Spread: Bucs -8.5
Moneyline: Bucs -425, Browns +325
O/U: 40.5
Packers @ Jets
Spread: Packers -4.5
Moneyline: Packers -220, Jets +180
O/U: 44.5
Vikings @ Bears
Spread: Bears -5.5
Moneyline: Bears -245, Vikings +200
O/U: 49.5
Saints @ Ravens
Spread: Ravens -8.5
Moneyline: Ravens -425, Saints +325
O/U: 47.5
Eagles @ Titans
Spread: Eagles -7
Moneyline: Eagles -340, Titans +270
O/U: 39.5
Steelers @ Patriots
Spread: Patriots -5.5
Moneyline: Patriots -240, Steelers +195
O/U: 42.5
Jaguars @ Broncos
Spread: Broncos -2.5
Moneyline: Broncos -150, Jaguars +125
O/U: 43.5
Raiders @ Chargers
Spread: Chargers -6.5
Moneyline: Chargers -310, Raiders +250
O/U: 45.5
Dolphins @ 49ers
Spread: 49ers -12.5
Moneyline: 49ers -900, Dolphins +600
O/U: 45.5
Seahawks @ Cardinals
Spread: Seahawks -4.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -225, Cardinals +185
O/U: 41.5
Commanders @ Cowboys
Spread: Cowboys -3.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -190, Commanders +160
O/U: 50.5
Colts @ Chiefs
Spread: Chiefs -6.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -300, Colts +240
O/U: 47.5
Giants @ Rams
Spread: Rams -7.5
Moneyline: Rams -360, Giants +280
O/U: 48.5
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