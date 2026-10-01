2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles

In NFL Week 4, fans and bettors get to watch the Rams and Eagles battle it out with both teams licking their wounds off losses.

However, the Rams, with two Ls, might be slightly more desperate than Philadelphia.

And then over in the AFC, we've got Patrick Mahomes playing like he's back to his old form and Kirk Cousins lighting up the scoreboard.

Let's dive into how I'm wagering on the weekend.

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Simply put, I don’t think the Eagles are very good right now, and it might not be their year.

I did not like the hiring of a first-time offensive coordinator to pair with Jalen Hurts and the results so far are on par with what I expected — a disjointed offense that ranks 17th in offensive DVOA.

Hurts is ranked 27th in EPA per play. The Eagles' offensive line hasn’t been its usual self and I think the play-calling hasn’t made much sense.

The Rams' defense is fourth in DVOA this season and should be able to disrupt the Eagles' offense in a meaningful way this Sunday.

On the other side is an L.A. offense that has shown brilliant moments this season, while also displaying some weaknesses.

Last week against the Broncos, the Rams started fast on offense and then disappeared, punctuated by a Matthew Stafford pick-six.

Matthew Stafford will try to lead the Rams over the Eagles in NFL Week 4. (Getty Images)

The possible return of Puka Nacua will help the Rams' passing attack.

On paper, the Rams' offensive line should struggle in this game, but the Eagles' defensive line has been underwhelming. PFF has the Eagles' pass rush ranked 27th in the NFL and the tackling is ranked at about that level, too.

The Rams are 1-2, and after blowing that game on Sunday, they need to win this weekend. You shouldn’t just solely wager on teams because they need to win, but that’s part of the equation for me.

I get a better quarterback and a better coach who’s playing better football.

Schwartz's Pick: Rams -3

The Chiefs are 3-0 and playing better football on offense than they have in years.

Mahomes looks completely healthy after missing the end of the season with an ACL injury. It was assumed Mahomes would be less mobile, but he’s been moving around the pocket and down the field like usual. In the Chiefs' first game against an excellent Broncos defense, he rushed for 23 yards. In Week 2 against the Colts, he rushed for 17 yards in an overtime win.

Patrick Mahomes seems to have found his groove again. (Getty Images)

Last week, Mahomes only rush attempt was when he kneeled.

The Chiefs' offensive line has played fine this season, but the pass protection has been a concern. Now this group has to play Maxx Crosby and that’s a recipe for pressure on Mahomes.

When Mahomes feels pressure or understands it might be a game featuring pressure, he tends to run the ball more often. Kansas City might also need to keep up with the Raiders' scoring output if Cousins continues to put up points for the Raiders.

That will lead to a more aggressive Mahomes rushing the football.