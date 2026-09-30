NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

Welcome back to our Daily Fantasy Football picks.

Our Week 3 slate delivered another big payday, led by a standout performance from Lamar Jackson. James Cook added 21.40 FanDuel points, the second-most among running backs on the main slate, while Garrett Wilson’s 21.7 points ranked second among wide receivers, trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Let’s carry that momentum into Week 4.

On FanDuel, you’ll have $60,000 to fill out your lineup, with each player assigned a salary based on factors such as recent performance, matchup and expected production. The goal is to find the right mix of stars and value plays while staying under the cap.

Here are our favorite DFS plays for Week 4’s main Sunday slate.

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Quarterback

The Jaguars-Bengals matchup has the highest Over/Under on the main slate at 51.5.

Despite Cincinnati’s Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh, Joe Burrow shined. He has thrown for 743 yards and six touchdowns through three games, all against solid defenses.

Now, he faces a Jaguars defense that has struggled against the pass. Jacksonville allows 8.79 yards per attempt and 13.18 yards per completion, both fourth-highest in the NFL, along with 235.7 net passing yards per game, ninth-highest.

Last week’s pick didn’t pan out, but C.J. Stroud now faces a struggling Cowboys defense and is expected to get his top target, Nico Collins, back.

Dallas allows the third-highest opponent passer rating (121.3) and second-highest completion percentage (72.6%) in the NFL, while tying for the fourth-most passing touchdowns allowed (seven). If Stroud and the Texans can’t get their offense going against this defense, they could be in trouble.

Houston is 0-3 for the second consecutive season. After overcoming that start to make the playoffs last year, the Texans need a win to begin climbing out of another early hole. Stroud has the matchup to deliver.

Running Back

Kyren Williams delivered an efficient performance against the Broncos in Week 3, rushing for 88 yards on 15 carries and adding six catches for 70 yards while Blake Corum finished with just 15 rushing yards.

Williams now gets a favorable Week 4 matchup against an Eagles defense that was picked apart by Case Keenum and the Bears. Philadelphia has also struggled against the run, allowing 127.3 rushing yards per game, the eighth-most in the NFL.

With Breece Hall sidelined for a few weeks, Braelon Allen takes over as the Jets lead back.

The former Wisconsin standout has the power and explosiveness to handle the role, and New York could lean on the ground game on the road in Week 4.

His first start brings a favorable matchup against a Bears defense allowing 5.09 yards per carry, second-most in the NFL, and 117.0 rushing yards per game.

Wide Receiver

DeVonta Smith has thrived as the Eagles No. 1 receiver this season, catching 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown without a drop. He ranks sixth among wide receivers in receptions, eighth in targets and 10th in receiving yards.

Last season against the Rams, Smith had eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown as Philadelphia’s second option at wideout. With a larger role in a potentially high-scoring matchup, he could deliver another strong performance.

Christian Watson has been the lone bright spot in the Packers struggling offense. He ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (284), sixth in targets and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (four).

Green Bay averages the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. Against a Bucs defense that is strong against the run but vulnerable through the air, Watson could be in for another big day.

Tight End

Travis Kelce has returned to vintage form, already catching two passes of 40+ yards (59 and 48) through three games after having just one in 17 games last season.

He ranks second among tight ends in receiving yards and now faces a Raiders defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position. It’s an ideal matchup to keep his strong start rolling.

Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers $3,200

Another week, another cheap defense. The approach worked in the first two weeks before Kirk Cousins lit up the Saints last week.

Tampa Bay is the play in Week 4 against a Packers offense averaging an NFL-low 48.7 rushing yards per game, including just 17 against Atlanta.

If the Bucs shut down the run, Jordan Love will have to lean on the passing game, creating opportunities for sacks and turnovers for this underrated defense.