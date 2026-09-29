National Football League
Reunion Over: Giants Reportedly Releasing Odell Beckham Jr.
National Football League

Reunion Over: Giants Reportedly Releasing Odell Beckham Jr.

Updated Sep. 29, 2026 1:23 p.m. ET

Monday, the New York Giants lost star linebacker Brian Burns for the year due to a torn ACL and acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings. Now, they're saying "goodbye" to a former franchise star.

The New York Giants are releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, NFL Media reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Beckham, who returned to the Giants on a one-year deal after playing the first five years of his NFL career with the team from 2014-18, appeared in each of New York's first three games this season but didn't record a reception. He logged just one target.

With Beckham gone, New York has just three wide receivers on its active roster: third-year star Malik Nabers, veteran Darnell Mooney and rookie Malachi Fields. Of course, the Giants will be without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, with Jameis Winston serving as the team's starter and McCarthy, a 2024 first-round pick, likely his backup.

New York is 2-1, with its Week 4 game being a home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Beckham was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons with the Giants (2014-16) and is second in franchise history with 5,476 receiving yards and fourth with both 390 receptions and 44 receiving touchdowns.

The Giants traded the now-33-year-old Beckham to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, with him later being waived by Cleveland during the 2021 season. After clearing waivers, Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win Super Bowl LVI but tearing his ACL in the game and ultimately not playing in the 2022 NFL season.

Beckham then had one-year stints with the Baltimore Ravens (2023), where he was coached by now-Giants head coach John Harbaugh, and the Miami Dolphins (2024). 

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