Giants Trade For J.J. McCarthy: What Does It Mean For Present, Future Of QB Room?

In their idea of a perfect world, the New York Giants would be building towards a better future right now under the leadership of quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Jameis Winston would be standing nearby offering smiles, wisdom and moral support.

But that plan blew up in Week 2 when Dart went down with a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the regular season, at least, and what he left behind is a bit of a mess. For now, Dart’s job belongs to Winston, but the Giants were so uncertain about him that they went out and traded for J.J. McCarthy.

And even John Harbaugh confirmed that McCarthy might be able to give Winston a push.

"Jameis did all the things as a quarterback that we needed to do to win that game [against the Titans on Sunday]," Harbaugh said on Monday afternoon. "But that doesn't mean that's where we stand. We're going to keep growing. There's going to be new challenges in front of us."

Indeed, both now and maybe — just maybe — in the future too. This is not a team headed towards an inevitable quarterback controversy. In the end, they might only have one viable NFL quarterback in the room.

But there’s too much uncertainty — from Dart’s recovery, to Winston’s ability, to whether McCarthy can salvage his own career — to rule anything out.

So with that in mind, here’s how the Giants’ new-look quarterback situation shakes out:

The now: The Giants love the 32-year-old Winston so much that it was just three weeks ago that they gave him a two-year, $13 million contract extension. Sure, a lot of that was about how loved he was in the locker room and what he meant to Dart. But teams don’t hand backups that kind of money just for being a swell guy.

They believed Winston was one of the better backups in the NFL and that he could carry them if Dart went down. That was about a short-term injury, though. Their faith is shakier when it comes to Winston carrying them almost the entire length of the season, and they couldn’t have liked what they saw in his first two games since Dart went down.

That’s why the Giants went shopping for alternatives. They felt they needed Winston insurance. That said, their preference is for Winston to play like he did when he was a full-time starter in this league, albeit without all the interceptions. A team source said they believe they can win games with a run-first attack, and some big plays from the cannon-armed Winston, as long as they can manage him away from situations where he might throw games away.

So the job is his for now, and probably for a few more weeks. But his performance will dictate how long he holds it.

The future: Once McCarthy is up to speed on the playbook, probably in a couple of weeks, Winston will have to watch his back. His hold on the job could very much be week-to-week. Some of that is because of how one team source described the Giants’ interest in McCarthy: "He’s just a better fit for what we want to do. He’s athletic. He’s much more like Dart than Winston is. He may not be better, but he’s a better fit."

Jameis Winston threw for 118 yards in the Giants' 12-7 win over the Titans. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Longer term, Winston is what he is at this point: A career backup. The Giants like him in that role, so it seems likely he’ll be asked back in that role next year.

The now: There isn’t much for him to do right now other than rehab his injured knee. The recovery from surgery — believed to be to fix a torn meniscus — and whatever else was wrong with his knee is expected to last into the offseason. Yes, John Harbaugh left open a return for the playoffs and anything is possible. But one team source said that was overly optimistic, meant more as an aspirational statement to keep everyone’s spirits up.

What the Giants are focused on with Dart is making sure there are no setbacks so he can at least ease through the spring and be fully ready to go when training camp begins — a timeline one source indicates shouldn’t be a problem at all.

Jaxson Dart is set to miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a knee injury. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The future: Make no mistake, this is Dart’s team. The Giants love him and his potential. Even Harbaugh, who wasn’t around when the Giants traded back into the first round to get him in 2025, fell in love with Dart quickly. He made it clear that Dart was a big selling point when he took the Giants job.

There are almost no scenarios where he doesn’t enter camp with his old starting job. But never say never because McCarthy is a 23-year-old former first-round pick too, and he’s also under contract for 2027. It would be unexpected, and a pleasant surprise, but what if McCarthy took over in a few weeks, played like the former first-rounder he is, and led the Giants to the playoffs?

Suddenly there would be some Phil Simms-Jeff Hostetler vibes in New York.

Again, it’s unlikely and probably improbable. But not impossible. The Giants, however, are absolutely going into this believing they will be Dart’s team in 2027, too.

The now: The Giants wanted to add a veteran quarterback as insurance in case Winston got hurt and stumbled, and the best they could do was acquire McCarthy from the Vikings for a fifth-round pick. It’s a pretty low price for a young, inexpensive quarterback with starting experience, who the Giants believe can fit their offensive scheme.

But there are certainly people around the league asking "Why?" The Vikings invested the 10th overall pick in McCarthy in 2024, and as recently as last season they were talking him up as the future of their franchise. Yet on a roster with a fixer-upper in Kyler Murray and 33-year-old Carson Wentz, he still couldn’t get on the field.

Yes, he’s had injury issues. But Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has a well-earned reputation as a quarterback whisperer. If he was willing to give up on McCarthy so soon, for so little, it’s fair to wonder if he’s just irreparably damaged goods.

J.J. McCarthy was relegated to the bench this season after throwing more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11) in 2025. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The future: It’ll take a few weeks to get McCarthy up to speed, but the Giants didn’t get him just to be ready if Winston gets hurt. If they see anything out of him at all, any sign that he can run the offense they want to run better than Winston can, they will make a move and give him a shot.

A lot of that is up to Winston. If he plays well and the Giants start winning, there’ll be a change. But McCarthy will be pushing from behind, just with his presence. And don’t think for a second Harbaugh will hesitate to switch if he thinks the season is on the line.

As for the longer-term future, barring a really unlikely run deep into the playoffs, the best the Giants are hoping for is that McCarthy develops into a viable backup for them, or plays so well they can flip him in the offseason for a relatively high draft pick. They have absolutely no intention of giving him a shot at Dart’s job, ever.

Unless their hand is forced, of course.