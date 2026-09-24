National Football League
Commanders vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 3
National Football League

Commanders vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 3

Published Sep. 27, 2026 3:43 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Washington Commanders will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a Week 3 NFL showdown on FOX.

Injuries at quarterback headline this matchup. Sam Darnold was hurt in the first quarter of Week 1 and missed last week, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said he is trending toward a return.

In Darnold’s absence, Drew Lock has led the defending Super Bowl champions to a 2-0 start. He’s completed 72.9% of his passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Seattle’s defense has also picked up where it left off. After ranking No. 1 last season, the Seahawks lead the league in passing defense (124.5 yards allowed per game) and yards allowed per play (3.75). They rank second in total defense (214.0 yards per game) and scoring defense (8.5 points per game), and third in takeaways.

Meanwhile, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow against the Cowboys in Week 2 and will miss time. Marcus Mariota will start as Washington looks for its first win after an 0-2 start.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Commanders vs. Seahawks at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 27. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

 Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks Seahawks @ Commanders Odds

Moneyline 

  • Seahawks: -375 (bet $10 to win $12.67 total)
  • Commanders: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spread 

  • Seahawks -7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Commanders +7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 40.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 40.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks Seahawks @ Commanders Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

These teams met last season with Jayden Daniels under center, and Seattle rolled to a 38-14 win. Sam Darnold threw for 330 yards, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 129 receiving yards.

Marcus Mariota is 2-6 in eight starts for Washington, with the Commanders losing those six games by an average of 10.8 points. Their defense is also off to a brutal start in 2026, ranking 27th in scoring defense (30.5 points allowed per game).

Seattle has looked just as dangerous as it did last year, winning its first two games without its starting quarterback. Take the Seahawks to win big.

 Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks The Pick: Seahawks -7.5

How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks

 
share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

  2. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    NFL Trending Image: Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

    Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Trending Image: Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    NFL Trending Image: 49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

    49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
#AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Ravens In Brazil, Unders In College Football Slate

Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Ravens In Brazil, Unders In College Football Slate

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

  2. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    NFL Trending Image: Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

    Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Trending Image: Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    NFL Trending Image: 49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

    49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
#AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes