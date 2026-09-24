Commanders vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 3

The Washington Commanders will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a Week 3 NFL showdown on FOX.

Injuries at quarterback headline this matchup. Sam Darnold was hurt in the first quarter of Week 1 and missed last week, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said he is trending toward a return.

In Darnold’s absence, Drew Lock has led the defending Super Bowl champions to a 2-0 start. He’s completed 72.9% of his passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Seattle’s defense has also picked up where it left off. After ranking No. 1 last season, the Seahawks lead the league in passing defense (124.5 yards allowed per game) and yards allowed per play (3.75). They rank second in total defense (214.0 yards per game) and scoring defense (8.5 points per game), and third in takeaways.

Meanwhile, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow against the Cowboys in Week 2 and will miss time. Marcus Mariota will start as Washington looks for its first win after an 0-2 start.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Commanders vs. Seahawks at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 27.

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Seahawks @ Commanders Odds

Moneyline

Seahawks: -375 (bet $10 to win $12.67 total)

Commanders: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spread

Seahawks -7.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Commanders +7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 40.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 40.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Seahawks @ Commanders Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

These teams met last season with Jayden Daniels under center, and Seattle rolled to a 38-14 win. Sam Darnold threw for 330 yards, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 129 receiving yards.

Marcus Mariota is 2-6 in eight starts for Washington, with the Commanders losing those six games by an average of 10.8 points. Their defense is also off to a brutal start in 2026, ranking 27th in scoring defense (30.5 points allowed per game).

Seattle has looked just as dangerous as it did last year, winning its first two games without its starting quarterback. Take the Seahawks to win big.

The Pick: Seahawks -7.5

How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks