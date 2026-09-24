NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

Thursday brought a mixed bag of injury news as teams wrapped up practice ahead of Week 3.

In the NFC East, the Eagles and Cowboys both had a concerning injury report, while in the NFC West there was better news out of Seattle and a bit of uncertainty out of Los Angeles.

Puka Nacua's hip injury still isn't trending in the right direction for the Rams, and the Cowboys will be down four defenders for their trip to Brazil, but Sam Darnold could be nearing a return for the Seahawks.

In Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith both landed on the injury report as the Eagles prepare for Monday night's game against the Bears, who are dealing with their own injury issues under center.

Here's the latest from around the NFL on Thursday.

Barkley Limited, Smith Out At Eagles Practice

Philadelphia's injury situation is starting to pile up ahead of Monday night's game against the Bears.

Running back Saquon Barkley returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity as he continues managing a stinger suffered in Week 2, while wideout DeVonta Smith didn't participate at all due a hamstring issue.

Smith was seen warming up with the team but didn't have pads on or take part in drills.

Barkley's stinger dates back to Philadelphia's comeback win over the Titans, an injury that limited him to just four carries for nine yards and two catches for 11 yards in the second half.

The Eagles are already thin at the position with backups Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley limited at practice Wednesday, and now Smith's absence adds another name to watch.

Philadelphia will have two more practices to sort out the picture before Monday's matchup at Soldier Field.

Cowboys Rule Out Four Defenders vs. Ravens

Dallas will be down a few defenders for Sunday's game against the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro.

The Cowboys ruled out cornerback Cobie Durant, safeties Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. None of the four will make the trip to Brazil.

All four sat out practice again Thursday. Durant, who started the first two games and has played 87 defensive snaps, and Locke, who stepped into the starting lineup in Week 2, are both considered likely to miss multiple weeks.

Shavon Revel Jr. and Markquese Bell are expected to fill in across the secondary.

"I thought both guys having played and getting their experience was good but it'll definitely be different," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of the pair of defensive backs.

Hooker played just 12 snaps in the opener before his injury, while Overshown, who started in Week 1 for Dallas, has been given a "low probability" of returning earlier in the week.

The biggest worry for the Cowboys is in the secondary, where they will be without three players who have played important roles this season.

Puka Nacua's Week 3 availability is looking increasingly unlikely.

The Rams wide receiver missed practice for the second straight day Thursday, and head coach Sean McVay said Nacua is "not making great progress" in his recovery from a hip injury that's kept him out in Week 2.

"Usually time is the best thing that allows that thing to heal. And then once you get to a certain point, then I think you feel pretty good moving forward," McVay told reporters earlier in the week.

Puka Nacua hauled in 5 catches for 74 yards in Week 1 against the 49ers — his last full game before the hip injury clouding his Week 3 status. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

McVay has also described the issue as soreness in the groin area, though he's said there's no threat of a long-term absence and no hernia concern.

Nacua will get one more chance to work in Friday before the Rams make a call on his status for Sunday night's game at Denver.

If he can't go, Davante Adams has shown he’s comfortable operating as Matthew Stafford's No. 1 target.

Sam Darnold could be on pace to make his return for the Seahawks sooner than expected.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday that the quarterback is "on a good track" to play Sunday against the Commanders after a glute injury suffered in the season opener.

Darnold told reporters he was "feeling good," in his return to practice.

"For me, especially during this week, taking it day by day. Continuing to balance the reps and do everything I need to get ready," Darnold added.

Darnold was initially considered week-to-week with the soft-tissue injury, and while Seattle never placed him on injured reserve, his return had been viewed as more likely for Week 4 or later.

Instead, he's progressed faster than expected and is trending toward reclaiming the starting job from Drew Lock, who's gone 2-0 in Darnold's absence has shown he can hold down the offense if needed.

A final call on Darnold's status is expected as the week progresses.