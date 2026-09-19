2026 NFL Odds Week 3: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
Week 2 delivered, and we still have one game to go. Now, it's nearly Week 3's turn.
Here are the lines for every Week 3 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 21.
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Falcons @ Packers
Spread: Packers -6.5
Moneyline: Packers -340, Falcons +270
O/U: 44.5
Panthers @ Browns
Spread: Panthers -2.5
Moneyline: Panthers -150, Browns +125
O/U: 40.5
Bengals @ Steelers
Spread: Bengals -3.5
Moneyline: Bengals -185, Steelers +155
O/U: 43.5
Chargers @ Bills
Spread: Bills -7
Moneyline: Bills -340, Chargers +270
O/U: 49.5
Patriots @ Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -140, Patriots +120
O/U: 44.5
Jets @ Lions
Spread: Lions -6.5
Moneyline: Lions -330, Jets +265
O/U: 47.5
Texans @ Colts
Spread: Texans -2.5
Moneyline: Texans -140, Colts +120
O/U: 44.5
Chiefs @ Dolphins
Spread: Chiefs -8.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -500, Dolphins +375
O/U: 44.5
Seahawks @ Commanders
Spread: Seahawks -6.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -260, Commanders +210
O/U: 41.5
Titans @ Giants
Spread: Giants -5.5
Moneyline: Giants -250, Titans +205
O/U: 43.5
Cardinals @ 49ers
Spread: 49ers -8.5
Moneyline: 49ers -450, Cardinals +350
O/U: 47.5
Vikings @ Buccaneers
Spread: Vikings -2.5
Moneyline: Vikings -130, Bucs +110
O/U: 43.5
Ravens @ Cowboys
Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens -160, Cowboys +135
O/U: 52.5
Raiders @ Saints
Spread: Saints -3.5
Moneyline: Saints -170, Raiders +145
O/U: 44.5
Rams @ Broncos
Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams -135, Broncos +115
O/U: 45.5
Eagles @ Bears
Spread: Eagles -3.5
Moneyline: Eagles -200, Bears +165
O/U: 43.5
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Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
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Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
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