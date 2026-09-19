2026 NFL Odds Week 3: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games

Week 2 delivered, and we still have one game to go. Now, it's nearly Week 3's turn.

Here are the lines for every Week 3 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 21.

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Thursday, Sept. 24

Falcons @ Packers

Spread: Packers -6.5

Moneyline: Packers -340, Falcons +270

O/U: 44.5

Sunday, Sept. 27

Panthers @ Browns

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Moneyline: Panthers -150, Browns +125

O/U: 40.5

Bengals @ Steelers

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals -185, Steelers +155

O/U: 43.5

Chargers @ Bills

Spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Bills -340, Chargers +270

O/U: 49.5

Patriots @ Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -140, Patriots +120

O/U: 44.5

Jets @ Lions

Spread: Lions -6.5

Moneyline: Lions -330, Jets +265

O/U: 47.5

Texans @ Colts

Spread: Texans -2.5

Moneyline: Texans -140, Colts +120

O/U: 44.5

Chiefs @ Dolphins

Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -500, Dolphins +375

O/U: 44.5

Seahawks @ Commanders

Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -260, Commanders +210

O/U: 41.5

Titans @ Giants

Spread: Giants -5.5

Moneyline: Giants -250, Titans +205

O/U: 43.5

Cardinals @ 49ers

Spread: 49ers -8.5

Moneyline: 49ers -450, Cardinals +350

O/U: 47.5

Vikings @ Buccaneers

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Moneyline: Vikings -130, Bucs +110

O/U: 43.5

Ravens @ Cowboys

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -160, Cowboys +135

O/U: 52.5

Raiders @ Saints

Spread: Saints -3.5

Moneyline: Saints -170, Raiders +145

O/U: 44.5

Rams @ Broncos

Spread: Rams -2.5

Moneyline: Rams -135, Broncos +115

O/U: 45.5

Monday, Sept. 28

Eagles @ Bears

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Moneyline: Eagles -200, Bears +165

O/U: 43.5