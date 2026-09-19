National Football League
2026 NFL Odds Week 3: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds Week 3: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 Games

Published Sep. 21, 2026 12:02 a.m. ET

Week 2 delivered, and we still have one game to go. Now, it's nearly Week 3's turn.

Here are the lines for every Week 3 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Sept. 21. 

 

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National Football LeagueThursday, Sept. 24

Falcons @ Packers

Spread: Packers -6.5
Moneyline: Packers -340, Falcons +270
O/U: 44.5

National Football LeagueSunday, Sept. 27

Panthers @ Browns

Spread: Panthers -2.5
Moneyline: Panthers -150, Browns +125
O/U: 40.5

Bengals @ Steelers

Spread: Bengals -3.5
Moneyline: Bengals -185, Steelers +155
O/U: 43.5

Chargers @ Bills

Spread: Bills -7
Moneyline: Bills -340, Chargers +270
O/U: 49.5

Patriots @ Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -140, Patriots +120
O/U: 44.5

Jets @ Lions

Spread: Lions -6.5
Moneyline: Lions -330, Jets +265
O/U: 47.5

Texans @ Colts

Spread: Texans -2.5
Moneyline: Texans -140, Colts +120
O/U: 44.5

Chiefs @ Dolphins

Spread: Chiefs -8.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -500, Dolphins +375
O/U: 44.5

Seahawks @ Commanders

Spread: Seahawks -6.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -260, Commanders +210
O/U: 41.5

Titans @ Giants

Spread: Giants -5.5
Moneyline: Giants -250, Titans +205
O/U: 43.5

Cardinals @ 49ers

Spread: 49ers -8.5
Moneyline: 49ers -450, Cardinals +350
O/U: 47.5

Vikings @ Buccaneers

Spread: Vikings -2.5
Moneyline: Vikings -130, Bucs +110
O/U: 43.5

Ravens @ Cowboys

Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens -160, Cowboys +135
O/U: 52.5

Raiders @ Saints

Spread: Saints -3.5
Moneyline: Saints -170, Raiders +145
O/U: 44.5

Rams @ Broncos

Spread: Rams -2.5
Moneyline: Rams -135, Broncos +115
O/U: 45.5

National Football LeagueMonday, Sept. 28

Eagles @ Bears

Spread: Eagles -3.5
Moneyline: Eagles -200, Bears +165
O/U: 43.5

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