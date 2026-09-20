National Football League
Bears QB Caleb Williams Exits With Hamstring Injury Against Vikings
National Football League

Bears QB Caleb Williams Exits With Hamstring Injury Against Vikings

Updated Sep. 20, 2026 4:19 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams exited Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in the middle of the fourth quarter after suffering a hamstring injury. He was ruled out very late in the Bears loss with just 6 seconds left in the game. 

Unable to put pressure on his leg, Williams had to be helped off the field by the team's medical staff. He was then carted to the Bears locker room with a towel over his head.

On first and goal at the Vikings' 6-yard line, Williams scrambled to his left on a play-action pass play. He was tripped up by Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman before rolling on the ground in clear pain.

After the game, Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters that Williams is "in good spirits." He also said they won't know how serious the injury is until Monday.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent took over for Williams and couldn't lead Chicago into the end zone. The Vikings then blocked kicker Cairo Santos' 23-yard field goal attempt.

Williams left the game with the Vikings leading 6-3 in what was a defensive battle in the NFC North.

Williams and the Bears offense were the main story from Week 1 in the NFL, scoring 59 points in a win over the Carolina Panthers. Williams was 21-of-29 passing with 269 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina, adding 10 carries for 65 yards and two more touchdowns.

He did not replicate that success against the Vikings at a rainy Soldier Field on Sunday. Williams left the game 15-of-26 for 138 yards and an interception, although he did have five carries for 42 yards.

This story is developing and will be updated.

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1

    Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1

    NFL Trending Image: Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons

    Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    NFL Trending Image: Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling

    Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling

  3. NFL Trending Image: Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured

    Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured

    NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo

    NFL Trending Image: Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams

    Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
NFL Trending Image: Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1

    Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1

    NFL Trending Image: Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons

    Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    NFL Trending Image: Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling

    Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling

  3. NFL Trending Image: Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured

    Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured

    NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo

    NFL Trending Image: Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams

    Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
NFL Trending Image: Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes