Bears QB Caleb Williams Exits With Hamstring Injury Against Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams exited Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in the middle of the fourth quarter after suffering a hamstring injury. He was ruled out very late in the Bears loss with just 6 seconds left in the game.

Unable to put pressure on his leg, Williams had to be helped off the field by the team's medical staff. He was then carted to the Bears locker room with a towel over his head.

On first and goal at the Vikings' 6-yard line, Williams scrambled to his left on a play-action pass play. He was tripped up by Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman before rolling on the ground in clear pain.

After the game, Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters that Williams is "in good spirits." He also said they won't know how serious the injury is until Monday.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent took over for Williams and couldn't lead Chicago into the end zone. The Vikings then blocked kicker Cairo Santos' 23-yard field goal attempt.

Williams left the game with the Vikings leading 6-3 in what was a defensive battle in the NFC North.

Williams and the Bears offense were the main story from Week 1 in the NFL, scoring 59 points in a win over the Carolina Panthers. Williams was 21-of-29 passing with 269 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina, adding 10 carries for 65 yards and two more touchdowns.

He did not replicate that success against the Vikings at a rainy Soldier Field on Sunday. Williams left the game 15-of-26 for 138 yards and an interception, although he did have five carries for 42 yards.

This story is developing and will be updated.