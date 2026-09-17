Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

The Tennessee Titans will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a Week 2 NFL showdown on FOX.

The Eagles are coming off a 24-22 home win over the Commanders in Week 1. While Philadelphia needed a late two-point conversion stop to secure the victory, it controlled the game for the majority of the afternoon.

The Eagles’ defense held Jayden Daniels to just 164 passing yards and 4.8 yards per attempt. In Sean Mannion’s debut as offensive coordinator, Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes, including two to Dallas Goedert. The biggest concern was Philadelphia’s offensive line, which allowed three sacks and a number of quarterback pressures.

Meanwhile, Cam Ward and the Titans offense struggled across the board in a 23-10 home loss to the Jets.

Ward completed just 59.4% of his passes for 140 yards. His 4.38 yards per attempt and 14-yard longest completion were both the lowest among all starting QBs in Week 1.

Tennessee generated only 195 net yards, ranking 31st in the NFL ahead of only the Broncos (176). Ward was also sacked three times in the loss.

With that, let’s take a look at the odds for Eagles vs. Titans at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 20.

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Eagles @ Titans Odds

Moneyline

Eagles: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Titans: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Spread

Eagles -7 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Titans +7: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 39.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 39.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Eagles @ Titans Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

With new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and an improved receiving corps, expectations were high for Cam Ward entering the season. However, Tennessee’s offense looked miserable in Week 1. The offensive line struggled throughout the game, repeatedly forcing Ward to escape the pocket under pressure.

And that was against the Jets. Philadelphia’s defense and pass rush should create even more problems for Ward and company. Tennessee also allowed Breece Hall to rush for more than 100 yards, so the Eagles should be able to establish Saquon Barkley early and open up the passing game.

Take the Eagles to win comfortably.

The Pick: Eagles -7

How to Watch Eagles vs. Titans