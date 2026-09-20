Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off The Field Against The Jets

Early in the first quarter of the Packers vs. Jets game, Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed suffered a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit while attempting to catch a swing pass from quarterback Jordan Love.

Reed logged a four-yard rush on the first play of the game. On the following pass attempt, he suffered a heavy hit and remained down. The medical personnel on the field placed Reed on a backboard and carted him off the field on a stretcher while teammates surrounded him.

Reed was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Reed was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft out of Michigan State and has put together a strong first three seasons in the league. He signed a three-year, $50.25 million extension earlier this offseason and remains a major piece of the Packers offense.

Reed had three catches on seven targets for just 20 yards last week against the Vikings. He only played seven games last season due to injuries, collecting just 19 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown.