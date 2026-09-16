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Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
National Football League

Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

Published Sep. 20, 2026 3:42 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The New York Jets will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a Week 2 NFL showdown on FOX.

Who would have thought the Jets would enter this matchup 1-0 while the Packers sat at 0-1?

That is the reality after Green Bay blew a 22-10 second-half lead against Minnesota, while the Jets handled business on the road against the Titans in Week 1.

The Packers allowed 29 unanswered points, went scoreless and committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter. Jordan Love threw for 387 yards but completed only 50% of his passes, while Green Bay’s rushing attack averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Geno Smith impressed in the first game of his second stint with the Jets, completing 19 of 24 passes (79.2%) for 215 yards and posting a 104.0 passer rating. Breece Hall led the team with 118 scrimmage yards, including 102 on the ground, and scored a rushing touchdown.

The Jets’ defense also made a statement, allowing just 10 points and 195 total yards, which was the second-fewest in the NFL in Week 1.

With that, let’s take a look at the odds for Packers vs. Jets at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 20. 

 

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 Green Bay Packers New York Jets Packers @ Jets Odds

Moneyline 

  • Packers: -194 (bet $10 to win $15.15 total)
  • Jets: +162 (bet $10 to win $26.20 total)

Spread 

  • Packers -3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Jets +3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 44.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 44.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Green Bay Packers New York Jets Packers @ Jets Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Green Bay’s nonexistent running game and inconsistent offensive line play are major concerns going forward. The Packers produced four plays of at least 30 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown to Christian Watson. Outside of those explosive plays, however, they struggled to move the ball consistently.

Meanwhile, the Jets looked like a different team in Week 1. Maybe it was because they faced the Titans, but New York appeared prepared and explosive in all three phases. The 3.5-point spread suggests the oddsmakers are already showing respect to this new-look Jets team.

Take New York plus the points in its home opener.

 Green Bay Packers New York Jets The Pick: Jets +3.5

How to Watch Packers vs. Jets

 
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