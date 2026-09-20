National Football League
Jay Glazer Updates Kyler Murray Status, Reports On Any QB Controversy For Vikings
National Football League

Jay Glazer Updates Kyler Murray Status, Reports On Any QB Controversy For Vikings

Published Sep. 20, 2026 12:15 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings will not be having another quarterback controversy.

With Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray suffering a concussion in Week 1, his return to the field remains in question. Adding to the intrigue, backup Carson Wentz stepped up big, throwing three touchdowns and leading a fourth-quarter comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers.

During "FOX NFL Kickoff," insider Jay Glazer shared an update on Murray's status. Although the QB is sitting out Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, Glazer reported that Murray has made enough progress that the Vikings feel he could return in Week 3.

"He actually progressed really fast in his concussion protocol to the point where he even did some scout team reps last week," Glazer said. "They think he’s going to progress again this week to the point where he could even go in next week."

Beyond Murray's timeline, Glazer also believes that there's currently no quarterback controversy in Minnesota. He even suggested that Wentz would need to deliver a massive performance and pull off an upset against the Bears to even make it a conversation.

"The thing is, though, people are saying, ‘Maybe this will be Carson Wentz’s team.’ [But] unless Carson Wentz goes out there and throws five touchdowns today, that is not their plan," Glazer said. "This is Kyler's team."

Murray's Vikings debut started on a rocky note with an early interception on his first drive, but the coaching staff clearly views him as the starter this season. Once he clears concussion protocol, all signs are that he'll regain the starting job immediately.

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