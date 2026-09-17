National Football League
Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
National Football League

Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

Published Sep. 20, 2026 4:25 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a Week 2 NFL showdown on FOX.

Both teams lost to division rivals in Week 1, with the Cowboys falling 28-20 to the Giants on Sunday Night Football and the Commanders losing 24-22 to the Eagles.

After a disastrous 2025 season, Dallas made several moves to improve its defense. The Cowboys ranked last in the NFL in scoring defense (30.1 points per game) and passing defense (252.4 yards per game), while finishing 30th in total defense (377.8 yards per game).

However, those upgrades did not produce immediate results in Week 1. 

Dallas allowed New York to convert nine of 11 third downs (81.8%), the worst rate in the NFL in Week 1. Jaxson Dart also completed 23 of 29 passes (79.3%) for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Washington’s offense remained stagnant for most of its loss to Philadelphia. Jayden Daniels led a late touchdown drive, but the Commanders failed to convert the ensuing two-point attempt for the tie. 

The encouraging sign was Washington’s defense. After ranking last in total defense and 27th in scoring defense last season, the unit had three sacks and largely kept Philadelphia’s offense in check outside of a few explosive plays.

So, which NFC East rival will avoid an 0-2 start?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Cowboys vs. Commanders at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 20. 

 

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 Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders Commanders @ Cowboys Odds

Moneyline 

  • Cowboys: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
  • Commanders: +168 (bet $10 to win $26.80 total)

Spread 

  • Cowboys -4.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Commanders +4.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 39.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 39.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

 Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders Commanders @ Cowboys Prediction, Pick

 

From FOX Sports Research: 

While it wasn’t an ideal start to the season for Dallas, this is a prime bounce-back spot. 

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have dominated Washington in recent years. Across his past 10 starts against the Commanders, Prescott is 9-1 while Dallas has averaged 35.5 points per game. He has also averaged 271.1 passing yards per game with 29 total touchdowns and just five interceptions during that stretch. 

Meanwhile, the Commanders lost to the Eagles by only two points, but the final score does not reflect how the game really felt. Philadelphia led for the majority of the game, while Washington’s offense never appeared to find its rhythm.

Take Dallas to cover.

 Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders The Pick: Cowboys -4.5

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

 
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