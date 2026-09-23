National Football League
Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season
National Football League

Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

Updated Sep. 23, 2026 12:22 p.m. ET

The New York Giants’ worst fears were confirmed following further testing on quarterback Jaxson Dart’s knee.

After suffering a knee injury on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season. According to NFL Network, Dart will undergo season-ending surgery with the expectation of a full recovery.

Dart went down on the Giants' opening drive against the Rams after throwing an incomplete pass, getting hit by a pair of defenders on the release. He walked off the field under his own power and was evaluated in the medical tent before being ruled out for the rest of the game.

While Dart’s ACL remains intact, MRI results revealed damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus, with the meniscus injury being the primary concern. Now that his season is officially over, the offense will rely on veteran backup Jameis Winston moving forward.

Dart, selected by the Giants with the 25th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, delivered a strong Week 1 performance in their season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. After throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns, his breakout second season will now be put on hold.

Injury concerns have continued to follow Dart early in his NFL career. After missing two games with a concussion last season, he is now sidelined for the remainder of his followup campaign with a knee injury.

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