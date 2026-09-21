Giants QB Jaxson Dart Injures Knee On Opening Drive Against Rams

The New York Giants' season might have been altered on their opening drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a knee injury after throwing an incomplete pass on a third-and-7. He was hit by a pair of Rams defenders as he was in the air throwing the ball and went down in immediate pain.

Dart was able to walk off the field on his own power with trainers. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before walking into the locker room.

Not only was Dart injured, but wide receiver Malik Nabers also left with a shoulder injury. The Giants later ruled both players questionable to return.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston entered the game for Dart on the drive following the injury.

Dart was selected 25th overall by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He is coming off a strong season-opening performance against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Injury concerns have continued following Dart early in his NFL career. Adding to his current knee injury, he previously spent two games on the shelf last season after suffering a concussion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



