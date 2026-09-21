Giants QB Jaxson Dart Injures Knee On Opening Drive Against Rams
The New York Giants' season might have been altered on their opening drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a knee injury after throwing an incomplete pass on a third-and-7. He was hit by a pair of Rams defenders as he was in the air throwing the ball and went down in immediate pain.
Dart was able to walk off the field on his own power with trainers. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before walking into the locker room.
Not only was Dart injured, but wide receiver Malik Nabers also left with a shoulder injury. The Giants later ruled both players questionable to return.
Backup quarterback Jameis Winston entered the game for Dart on the drive following the injury.
Dart was selected 25th overall by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He is coming off a strong season-opening performance against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
Injury concerns have continued following Dart early in his NFL career. Adding to his current knee injury, he previously spent two games on the shelf last season after suffering a concussion.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers
Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most
-
The Bears Are A Two-Faced Squad; Despite Win, Patriots QB Drake Maye Is Regressing
Overreaction Monday: Are The Cowboys Really Back? Are The Chargers Finished?
Bears' Caleb Williams Reportedly Avoided Major Injury To Hamstring, Could Play Week 3
-
Why Officiating Expert Disagreed With Commanders' Disallowed TD vs. Cowboys
Cowboys Dominate As Commanders Lose QB: 3 Takeaways From Dallas' Win
Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win
-
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers
Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most
-
The Bears Are A Two-Faced Squad; Despite Win, Patriots QB Drake Maye Is Regressing
Overreaction Monday: Are The Cowboys Really Back? Are The Chargers Finished?
Bears' Caleb Williams Reportedly Avoided Major Injury To Hamstring, Could Play Week 3
-
Why Officiating Expert Disagreed With Commanders' Disallowed TD vs. Cowboys
Cowboys Dominate As Commanders Lose QB: 3 Takeaways From Dallas' Win
Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win