Overreaction Monday: Are The Cowboys Really Back? Are The Chargers Finished?

If Week 1 is a liar, Week 2 provided some truth serum for NFL teams — and some probably didn’t like the results.

The Green Bay Packers ended a six-game losing streak, but needed overtime to defeat the New York Jets. The defending champion Seattle Seahawks still cruised with starting quarterback Sam Darnold, upping their franchise-best and league-leading winning streak to 12 games by making quick work of the Arizona Cardinals.

But the major storylines this week were the injuries to the top two picks from the 2024 draft class. Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Jayden Daniels (elbow) suffered injuries severe enough that they needed to be carted off the field in their respective teams' losses. How the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears move forward without their franchise quarterbacks for an extended period might define the rest of the 2026 NFL season.

Now, let's overreact to Sunday's Week 2 action.

The Cowboys Are Back

After a disappointing road loss against the New York Giants in Week 1, Dallas rebounded at home with a convincing victory over Washington. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense finally looked as good as advertised.

Prescott threw for 279 yards and four scores. His favorite target was CeeDee Lamb, who finished with 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns. And after looking disjointed against the Giants, the Dallas defense led by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker held Washington’s offense to 207 passing yards and two touchdowns.

So, are the Cowboys really back?

Conclusion: Overreaction

Washington lost standout quarterback Jayden Daniels and had to finish the game with Marcus Mariota, making the Commanders less dangerous on offense. And even with that in consideration, the Commanders still finished with 182 yards on the ground, which followed a 165-yard ground performance from the Giants in Week 1.

While the Cowboys improved to 1-1, we need to see more from them defensively against Lamar Jackson and the high-flying Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 to truly consider them a playoff contender.

The Chargers Will Miss The Playoffs

Considered a Super Bowl contender and facing another beatable team at home, the Bolts once again looked like they hadn’t practiced in another humbling loss, this one to the Las Vegas Raiders by an identical 26-14. Second-year running back Omarion Hampton ran for 94 yards but fumbled twice, losing one. The Chargers had a whopping six fumbles in the game.

The pairing of Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has yet to produce the results many expected entering the season. Herbert finished Sunday's game with 192 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He was sacked three times, posting a 59.5 passer rating.

And defensively, the Chargers appear to be missing departed defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

"We’re going to have to fight our way out of this," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are searching for answers after falling to 0-2. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Conclusion: Not an overreaction

Over the next six games, the Chargers face five playoff teams from last season and the Kansas City Chiefs. Extend that stretch to nine games, and that slate includes the Ravens and New England Patriots. That arduous trek starts with road games at Buffalo and at Seattle.

Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in the league, leading the Chargers to back-to-back 11-6 seasons in his first two years in Los Angeles. But his coaching acumen will be tested over the next month.

The Chiefs Are The Best Team In The AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs have put last year’s 6-11 season in the rearview mirror, as they're one of four teams in the AFC with a 2-0 record following their overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. The others include the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs have done it by playing complementary football, too. In the win over the Colts, Patrick Mahomes threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns as he and tight end Travis Kelce rekindled the connection that made them the AFC's king for years. Running back Kenneth Walker III had his second straight 100-yard rushing performance and Kansas City’s defense got enough stops to seal the victory after a strong outing in a win against the Denver Broncos last week.

Conclusion: Overreaction

Josh Allen has been the best player in the NFL and the Bills have been the best team through two weeks of the NFL season. The Bills are second in the AFC in scoring and defeated teams with more pedigree, getting a win against the Houston Texans on the road in Week 1 before taking down the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Chiefs and Bills meet on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12, so we’ll get a more accurate barometer on where these two teams stand later this year. But, for now, the Bills pass the eye test as the more complete team.

Improved Defense Makes Bengals Super Bowl Contender

With a double-digit victory over one of the best defenses in the league in the Houston Texans, the Cincinnati Bengals have started the year 2-0 for a second straight season. That’s not insignificant, considering the Bengals have traditionally started out slowly under head coach Zac Taylor.

With Joe Burrow, J’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals always had an offense that could lead them to a deep playoff run. But with offseason additions in defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Jonahan Allen, plus edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook in free agency, the Bengals are stout defensively. That was apparent on Sunday, when they allowed just six points as Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw the ball 55 times.

Jonathan Allen (left) logged a sack on Sunday, while Boye Mafe (right) has contributed to the Bengals' strong start. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Conclusion: Not an overreaction

Through two games, the Bengals have allowed 33 total points after giving up 29 points a game last season. However, if you account for the pick-six Burrow threw in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Bengals' defense has allowed just 13 points per game.

Burrow said before the season started that this is the year for the Bengals to make the Super Bowl happen. Maybe he spoke it into existence.

In Seattle’s comeback victory over the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch, Smith-Njigba made the game-changing play: a short pass from Drew Lock that he turned into a 45-yard touchdown.

Smith-Njigba finished with 122 receiving yards in Week 1, and he was back this week on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, scoring on an 82-yard catch-and-run on a deep ball from Lock for the first touchdown of the game. That catch was the longest of his career and served as the start of a strong day for the star wide receiver. Smith-Njigba finished with nine receptions for 155 yards and three scores, putting the Seahawks tied atop the NFC West at 2-0 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Conclusion: Not an overreaction

On a day where Ja'Marr Chase shined with two touchdowns (including a highlight toe-tapping grab), Smith-Njigba outdid him. He had over twice as many yards as the Bengals' star and one more touchdown — and he's doing it with a backup quarterback.

The Seahawks do not have a definitive timeline for Same Darnold's return from a glute injury, but with Smith-Njigba putting Seattle’s offense on his back, Seattle can take a cautious approach to his return. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards (277) and is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (4).

Yes, Sunday's Vikings-Bears game was played in a steady downpour at Soldier Field. Still, the Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flroes made one of the best offenses in the league, led by Caleb Williams, look pedestrian, holding them to three points after Chicago rang up 59 points against the Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota made Williams uncomfortable most of the game and bottled up Chicago’s potent running game led by D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, holding that duo to 92 rushing yards combined on 3.5 yards per carry.

Conclusion: Not an overreaction

The Vikings are the only team at 2-0 in the NFC North division. Even with backup Carson Wentz starting in place of Kyler Murray at quarterback, the Vikings dominated so much defensively that Wentz didn’t have to take any risks on offense.

Flores once again proved he’s the best coordinator in the league and deserving of an opportunity to serve as a head coach again.