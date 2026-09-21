Bears' Caleb Williams Reportedly Avoided Major Injury To Hamstring, Could Play Week 3

The Chicago Bears might not be without Caleb Williams for long, if it all.

Williams has avoided a major injury to his hamstring and could start for the Bears when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, The Ringer reported Monday. Williams reportedly underwent an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the hamstring injury.

Williams suffered the injury in the final minutes of the Bears' 9-3 Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The quarterback went down without contact after he took off for a scramble and was yelling in pain. He was helped off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room.

With Williams in notable pain, the injury seemed like it could potentially shelve the third-year quarterback for the long haul. However, the Bears later said that Williams had suffered a hamstring injury and he was seen in the locker room walking under his own power, per FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.

If Williams can't play against the Eagles, Tyson Bagent would be in line to start. Bagent has had some impressive moments as a backup in his young career. In fact, he nearly led the Bears to a game-winning touchdown in the lone drive he played from start to finish on Sunday. The 26-year-old is 2-2 in four career starts, throwing for 776 yards to go with five total touchdowns against five interceptions in those outings.

After Week 3, the Bears have games against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots over the next month.

Williams has emerged as one of the best young quarterbacks in football. The 24-year-old helped the Bears win the NFC North in 2025, throwing for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, to go with 388 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

As Chicago has been viewed as a Super Bowl contender, Williams has also established himself as an early MVP candidate. He threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' dominant 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, adding 65 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Williams didn't play as well against the Vikings on Sunday, though. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times and added 42 rushing yards on five carries in the loss.