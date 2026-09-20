Why Officiating Expert Disagreed With Commanders' Disallowed TD vs. Cowboys
It appeared for a moment that the Washington Commanders had evened things up with the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter of Sunday's NFC East matchup.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota connected with receiver Dyami Brown for what appeared to be an impressive 35-yard touchdown. The pass was ruled incomplete on the field, but on replay, it looked like Brown corralled the ball and stayed in play for a touchdown grab, leading the Commanders to challenge the call.
However, after the play went under review, it was determined that Brown lost control of the ball and the ruling of an incomplete pass was upheld.
FOX Sports’ rules analyst Dean Blandino disagreed with the call, though.
"I believe what they are ruling is that they couldn’t determine if he had control when he hit the ground," Blandino said. "To me, the left knee is in, he has control, slight movement is not a loss of control. That’s a touchdown in my opinion."
Following the incompletion, the Commanders finished their six-play, 31-yard scoring drive with a field goal to narrow the Cowboys' lead to 17-13.
Prior to the call being upheld, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels went down with an apparent elbow injury. Daniels was carted off the field and is being evaluated for further tests. Mariota under center to close out its NFC East matchup.
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