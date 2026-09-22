National Football League
Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Provides Sam Darnold Injury Update
National Football League

Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Provides Sam Darnold Injury Update

Published Sep. 22, 2026 9:25 a.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald expects Sam Darnold to return to practice this week, but the quarterback's status for this weekend's game against the Washington Commanders remains uncertain.

Darnold sustained a glute injury in the first series of Seattle's season opener against the New England Patriots. Drew Lock took over and helped the Seahawks to a 13-10 victory, then started Sunday's 31-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

There was no timeline announced for Darnold's return, but it appeared he could be back soon.

"Right now, the plan is for him to be out there in some capacity, and we’ll go from there," Macdonald said Monday. "How much? We’ll see from here to Wednesday what that number is, but right now that’s the goal."

Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns — all to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — against the Cardinals.

Sam Darnold was a Pro Bowler in both 2024 and 2025. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

As of Monday, the Seahawks hadn't determined how much work Darnold would get in practice ahead of the game at Washington.

"Obviously, this week is a little bit different with Sam’s situation being a little more up in the air going throughout the week," Macdonald said. "So this is a little different approach in terms of our process about how we’ll handle our preparation throughout the week."

In the opener, Lock went 16 of 22 for 187 yards and a touchdown, also to Smith-Njigba. Lock has not committed a turnover.

Macdonald said the transition to Lock has been smooth. The 29-year-old has mostly served as a backup since 2021 and saw little action last season as Darnold led Seattle to the Super Bowl title.

"I didn’t sense much difference in the attitude or the emotion of the team last week, which is a tremendous compliment to Drew. The things he’s been able to do, day-in and day-out, the types of practices and type of football he’s played out on the practice field throughout training camp, throughout his opportunities in the preseason, I sense a lot of confidence in what he brings to the table," Macdonald said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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