2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

Two weeks into the season, a third team sits atop the charts.

Honestly, after the Rams fell in Week 1 and the Ravens dropped in Week 2, it seems that the famed SI jinx and Madden curse have nothing on my Power Rankings. Things will get really unsettling if the new No. 1 loses at home to the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

Until then, just cross your fingers, go outside, turn around three times and spit, so your favorite team doesn’t draw the wrath from high atop the thing as you read the updated rankings for Week 3.

*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +100000

If they keep working hard, maybe someday they’ll gain 285 yards in a single game. Hey, dare to dream!

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie out of D-II Minnesota State-Moorhead, finished the game against the Panthers at QB for Atlanta. That says it all, I think.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

They fought hard, but let’s face it: two terrible interceptions by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is what kept them in the game Sunday. They’ve still got a long way to go.

Super Bowl odds: +7400

They looked like they had some momentum before QB Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow late in the first half. Without him, though, it’s hard to see them coming back from an 0-2 start.

Super Bowl odds: +20000

They blew a 10-point lead to a bad Packers team in the final eight minutes and lost in OT. The Jets will be in a lot of games because of their defense. They’re still going to lose a lot of games, though.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

That’s more like it. Just 151 total yards of offense. We all knew the Cardinals weren’t as good as they looked against the Chargers in Week 1.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

In the words of Browns coach Todd Monken: "Browns are gonna Browns? F--- that!" Amen, Coach.

Super Bowl odds: +4500

They are 0-2, and if you’re a Chargers fan, do yourself a favor: Avoid looking at the next seven games on the schedule. It’s not farfetched to predict L.A. will soon be 0-9.

Super Bowl odds: +5500

Losing to the Browns to fall to 0-2 is one thing. Having to wait out a two-hour-plus lightning delay to blow it in the final two minutes? Priceless.

Super Bowl odds: +6500

They’ve given up 1,023 total yards in two games. The offense is doing OK, but they’ve got some serious defensive problems.

Super Bowl odds: +12500

I still think the Raiders would be smarter to play rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, but that was a heck of a game from Kirk Cousins. And who in Vegas would’ve bet on the Raiders starting 2-0?

If the Raiders remain competitive, will Kirk Cousins be their starting QB for the entire season? (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

If that’s the way Aaron Rodgers is going to play, his last ride might be a short one. At some point, the Steelers may have to take a look at rookie Drew Allar.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

Yeah, OK, they came back and beat the Jets. But they had just 199 yards of offense and looked terrible until the end. They don’t get any credit for a mess like that.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Losing to the Rams didn’t drop them in the rankings. Losing QB Jaxson Dart did. They could be in a lot of trouble if he’s out a while.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

How does a team generate no offense when their QB throws for 353 yards? Start with their running backs gaining 18 yards on 14 carries. Yikes.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

Their offense got on track, but their defense is still a problem. They had no answer for Jayden Daniels and they didn’t exactly shut down the Commanders after he got knocked out.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

A second straight three-TD performance for QB Bryce Young, who has thrown for 648 yards in those two games and only one interception. Maybe he’s finally arrived?

Super Bowl odds: +8000

OK, I’m a believer. The Saints pushed the Lions to OT, then beat the Baltimore Ravens. That’s enough to declare them legitimate. I believe QB Tyler Shough is legit, too. I just wonder if this early success is sustainable.

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Remember when Dan Campbell’s teams played defense? Me too. Good thing they can move the ball on anybody. They’re just in danger of losing a ton of high-scoring games.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

How is this team 2-0? Thank DC Brian Flores for that. Because they are winning despite a bad offense and some terrible QB play.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

I want to put them in the top 10. I really do. But they put up an offensive dud against the Broncos, and their defense wilted in the second half, too.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Take the win and thank old man Aaron Rodgers for that. But for the second straight week, QB Drake Maye did not look good.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

Three points? After scoring 59 the week before? What in the name of Ben Johnson was that? I’ll keep them in the top 10 for now, but without QB Caleb Williams, they won’t be here long.

Super Bowl odds: +950

It was never going to be easy without WRs Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane. But that doesn’t explain how the defense gave up two long TD drives to the Saints in the fourth quarter.

Super Bowl odds: +1300

They needed all of OT to escape the Colts, but look at what Patrick Mahomes did (382 yards, 3 TDs). There’s no more doubt: The Chiefs are back.

Patrick Mahomes looked like himself in Week 2 — and so did the Chiefs. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1600

This team still worries me, but Jalen Hurts has the "clutch" gene. He also has a good receiving corps and a fantastic No. 1 in DeVonta Smith.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

It looked like they were going to plummet in the rankings again. But at the last moment, Bo Nix remembered how to play and Davis Webb learned how to call plays.

Super Bowl odds: +650

OK, so maybe it was the jet lag in Week 1. The Giants were no match without their QB, but the Rams have at least started to flex their superteam muscles.

Super Bowl odds: +1700

Ja’Marr Chase is just ridiculous, and Joe Burrow hasn’t even gotten started yet. But it’s the defense that really has me believing in Cincy.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

They might be the most complete team in football. A terrific QB, great running game, excellent receivers, strong line, tough defense and a brilliant coach. They’ve got it all.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

You’re all correct. The defending champs probably should be No. 1. The truth is, if their QB wasn’t Drew Lock, they probably would be.

Super Bowl odds: +780

Josh Allen has five passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns through two games. If he keeps playing anywhere close to this the rest of the way, there may be no stopping the Bills.