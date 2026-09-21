NFL Catchup: Caleb Williams Avoids Major Injury; Latest On Other QB Ailments

Monday brought a rough round of quarterback news from across the league, with several franchises facing tough questions about who'll be under center in the coming weeks. Caleb Williams avoided the worst-case scenario in Chicago, but not every team was so fortunate.

Washington's Jayden Daniels is facing an uncertain timeline after dislocating his left elbow for the second time in as many years, while the Falcons confirmed Michael Penix Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a partially torn ACL. There was at least a silver lining in Minnesota, where Kyler Murray appears on track to return from concussion protocol in time for Week 3.

And the bad injury news continued into Monday night, with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart departing their loss to the Los Angeles Rams early.

Here's the latest from around the NFL on Monday.

The Bears might not be without Caleb Williams for long, if at all. Williams avoided a major hamstring injury and could be in line to start against the Eagles in Week 3, according to a Monday report, after undergoing an MRI to confirm the severity.

Williams went down without contact late in Chicago's 9-3 Week 2 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, scrambling before pulling up in visible pain. He was helped off the field and eventually carted to the locker room, a scene that initially raised fears of a longer-term absence.

But the Bears later clarified it was a hamstring injury, and Williams was seen walking under his own power shortly after.

Should Williams be unable to go against Philadelphia, Tyson Bagent would step in under center. Bagent has flashed in relief before, nearly leading Chicago to a game-winning drive after entering Sunday's loss, and he's 2-2 as a starter in his career.

The Bears follow their Week 3 matchup with a stretch against the Jets, Packers, Falcons and Patriots.

There was another injury scare involving a young quarterback on Monday night. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart departed Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a knee injury on the opening drive.

It initially appeared that Dart's injury could be serious and keep him out for several weeks. However, Dart was able to walk off the field under his own power and Giants general manager Joe Schoen told ESPN that the quarterback was going to be fine. Dart didn't return to Monday's game following the injury, but ESPN later reported that he tried to re-enter the game in the first half.

After suffering a dislocated left elbow on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is evaluating his options. According to NFL Network, he will consult with specialists in the coming days.

Daniels dislocated his elbow against the Cowboys just before halftime. The injury was just as gruesome as last year's elbow dislocation, which highlighted an injury-riddled 2025 season that limited Daniels to just seven games.

Staying healthy has been one of the biggest hurdles for Daniels since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Daniels sidelined once again, veteran backup Marcus Mariota will take over under center moving forward. The timeline for Daniels return to the field has yet to be determined and he hasn’t been placed on injured reserve.

Following another win on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings received even more positive news Monday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that quarterback Kyler Murray has officially cleared concussion protocol. Murray will also get the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Murray suffered a concussion in Week 1 on a hit to the head while sliding to give himself up on a first-quarter scramble. After remaining down for a few moments to be evaluated by medical staff, he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

With Murray cleared and healthy, he offers the Vikings offense a spark that was missing under veteran backup Carson Wentz. Murray’s dual-threat ability gives Minnesota a much higher ceiling heading into Week 3 after relying on a grind-it-out, 9-3 win in Week 2.

Signed to a $1.3 million deal earlier this offseason, Murray is looking to capitalize now that he's back under center for a 2-0 Vikings team. All eyes will be on how dynamic the offense can be with Murray leading the way, but most importantly, staying fully healthy.

After an offseason spent rehabbing a season-ending knee injury, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is set to return to the field. On Monday, the team officially announced that Penix will start this Thursday night.

With Penix Jr. officially cleared to start against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday will mark his first game action since Week 11 of last season. With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined by an oblique injury, Penix now has a prime opportunity to seize control of the starting quarterback spot.

Selected No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Penix Jr. has just 14 games under his belt. Across those appearances, he has completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

For an 0-2 Falcons team in a wide-open NFC South, getting Penix Jr. back this early in the season is a huge boost. With both he and Tagovailoa sidelined, the offense has struggled under Cooper Rush and Jack Strand.

Penix Jr.'s return should bring much-needed stability and familiarity back to the offense.