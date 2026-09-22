National Football League
Eagles Reportedly Sign Former Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II To Practice Squad
National Football League

Eagles Reportedly Sign Former Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II To Practice Squad

Published Sep. 22, 2026 2:31 p.m. ET

After being released by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason, veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II has officially found a new home with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday morning, Moore signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. According to NFL Network, he is expected to eventually earn a one-year deal worth up to $3 million while contributing at both nickel cornerback and safety.

Moore, 31, was a Pro Bowler with the Colts in 2021 and brings valuable experience to the Eagles' secondary. With defensive coordinator Vic Fangio looking to maximize Moore's versatility across multiple positions, he has a real opportunity to make a big impact.

The Eagles boast one of the most versatile secondaries, led by Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. General manager Howie Roseman continues to show his knack for finding value, consistently buying low on talented players who have the potential to make an impact.

After spending his entire nine-year career in Indianapolis, Moore leaves behind a strong final season with the Colts. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception while continuing to anchor their secondary.

With his versatility, the Eagles could tap into the Pro Bowl form Moore showed earlier in his career. Fangio’s defense is young and undergoing plenty of change, making an experienced veteran of Moore's caliber a valuable addition to the room.

Through two games, the Eagles are allowing 21 points per game, but the pass defense has looked solid overall. Even after facing manageable offenses in the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans, this group will soon be put to the test as the NFC schedule toughens up.

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