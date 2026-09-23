2026 NFL Week 3 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

Quarterback injuries were unfortunately the theme of NFL Week 2.

Hopefully this week's theme is that our NFL Week 3 best bets cash in.

Here's where I'm putting my money.

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The Packers have had a bad habit of blowing late, double-digit leads, but last week they flipped the script. Down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, the Packers rallied to beat the Jets 20-17 in overtime and now host the reeling Falcons, who have yet to run a play from inside the red zone this year. I think the Packers win by a touchdown.

Hill's Pick: Packers -4.5

The Chargers are being left for dead after a brutal 0-2 start and a vicious schedule that lies ahead. But the summer line was Bills by 1.5, now it’s up to 7.5. A downgrade for the Chargers is warranted, but a 6-point adjustment seems aggressive. The Chargers are desperate and getting 7.5. I think they’ll bounce back with their backs against the wall and at least keep this game close.

Hill's Pick: Chargers +7.5

Maybe it will never happen. Maybe the Jets will never intercept another pass again. But if they do, I will be there holding a bet slip on it! All of 2025, the Jets failed to record an interception, and now through two games in 2026, they are without one once again. However, head coach Aaron Glenn knows opposing quarterback Jared Goff very well from Glenn’s time as the Lions' defensive coordinator and I think they can finally end the streak and force Goff into a miscue.

Hill's Pick: Jared Goff Over 0.5 Interceptions

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has heard for a couple of years now about how his skills may be declining and he doesn’t throw the ball down the field as well or as often as he once did. In Week 2, Mahomes answered some of those questions, throwing for 382 yards in a win over the Colts. I look for him to continue to put up big numbers this week against a helpless Dolphins defense.

Hill's Pick: Patrick Mahomes Over 235.5 Passing Yards

The 2–1 Cleveland Browns? I’m not sure who wins what is a very difficult game to figure out. But the Browns are home getting 2.5 points and have shown the roster is perhaps better than perception — despite the obvious concerns at quarterback.

Hill's Pick: Browns +2.5

This feels like a typical Steelers game that they ugly up, keep close and either win or lose by a field goal to cover the 3.5-point spread. But I can’t do it. The Steelers looked alarmingly inept last week, losing 20-3 in New England and now face a Bengals squad that looks to be much improved defensively.

Hill's Pick: Bengals -3.5

It appears that the defending champs are still very good at football. The Cardinals were a trendy upset pick last week and tied with the Seahawks 7-7 before the Seahawks scored the final 24 points to win 31-7. With the Commanders forced to turn to back-up QB Marcus Mariota, I expect the Seahawks defense to dominate.

Hill's Pick: Commanders Team Total Under 16.5 points

These are two teams with high expectations after winning their respective divisions last year. The loser here will be facing some early anxiety that comes with a 1-2 start. While the Patriots haven’t been overly impressive thus far, I’ll take them getting 3 points in what figures to be a very close game between two squads that are evenly matched.

Hill's Pick: Patriots +3

This will be a battle of former first overall picks but 10 years apart, as Jameis Winston and Cam Ward are the quarterbacks for this one. I’ll go Over the 39.5. The Giants defense looked shaky Monday night against the Rams, and Winston is notorious for being ultra aggressive and creating big plays to the good and the bad.

Hill's Pick: Over 39.5 Total Points Scored

These are two 0-2 teams both in desperate need of a victory. The Colts lost to the Ravens and Chiefs, which are two respectable losses. But I’ll go with the much superior defense here and back the Texans.

Hill's Pick: Texans -2.5

The Cardinals were the surprise team of Week 1, but Week 2 showed why expectations for them were quite modest heading into the season. I expect the 49ers to light up the scoreboard and quarterback Brock Purdy to continue his strong play.

Hill's Pick: Brock Purdy Over 236.5 Passing Yards

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers with quarterback Kyler Murray making his return, look for Justin Jefferson to have a big day against the Buccaneers’ secondary. That unit struggled against a much less prolific passing game last week in a loss to the Browns.

Hill's Pick: Justin Jefferson Over 68.5 Receiving Yards

The Raiders look to start 3-0, but even with their surprising play early on, I think the Saints at home are the bet here, laying just a field goal.

Hill's Pick: Saints -3

For all the talk that the Cowboys would be improved defensively, it hasn’t shown up on the field just yet. In a battle between two elite quarterbacks, I expect plenty of points, which we’ve all come to expect from Cowboys’ games.

Hill's Pick: Over 52.5 Total Points Scored

This was very nearly the Super Bowl matchup last year, but neither team made it and now they meet up several months later. I like Rams’ running back Blake Corum Over 48.5 rushing yards. Corum is averaging 67 yards per game through two weeks, and his backfield competition, Kyren Williams, lost a fumble last week. Corum should continue to see plenty of opportunities.

Hill's Pick: Blake Corum Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

It looks like veteran quarterback Case Keenum may be getting the nod for the Bears on Monday night. The third-stringer is the next man up after injuries to Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent. I think both teams will rely heavily on the run game in this one, and I look for a low-scoring start early on.