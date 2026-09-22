NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

Tuesday brought a fresh wave of concerning news out of the NFC, headlined by a significant setback for one of the league's top young quarterbacks.

Jaxson Dart is now facing a potential season-ending knee injury after initially appearing to have avoided serious damage, and Chicago backup Tyson Bagent has entered concussion protocol as Caleb Williams continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, the 49ers added some experienced depth at receiver, signing veteran Brandin Cooks to the practice squad.

Here's the latest from around the NFL on Tuesday.

The outlook for Jaxson Dart took a turn for the worse Tuesday.

The Giants quarterback's knee injury, suffered in Monday night's loss to the Rams, is more serious than initially believed and could keep him out for the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

The exact nature of the injury hasn't been revealed, but Dart is expected to be sidelined for an extended stretch.

Dart went down on New York's opening drive after getting hit by a pair of defenders following an incomplete pass. He initially walked off under his own power and was evaluated in the medical tent before being ruled out, with the injury not appearing serious at the time.

Jameis Winston took over on New York's second drive and played the rest of the Giants' 28-6 loss, and he'll be expected to start any games Dart misses.

The Giants host the Titans and Cardinals over the next two weeks before a stretch against the Commanders, Saints and Texans ahead of their Week 8 bye. Winston, for his part, went 0-2 as a starter for New York last season and 2-5 with Cleveland in 2024.

Chicago's quarterback situation grew more complicated Tuesday when backup Tyson Bagent entered the NFL's concussion protocol, according to NFL Network.

The news adds another layer of uncertainty for a Bears team already navigating the absence of starter Caleb Williams, who's considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury suffered on a non-contact scramble during Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

Bagent entered in relief of Williams and nearly led Chicago to a game-winning drive, going 5 of 9 for 54 yards before being sacked on the final play of the game — the same play that's believed to have caused the head injury, though the exact timing remains unclear.

With both quarterbacks potentially sidelined, third-string quarterback Case Keenum could be positioned to be Chicago's starting QB against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is signing with the 49ers' practice squad, according to NFL Network, giving the injury-riddled receiver room a veteran option.

Cooks, 32, joins San Francisco as wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is dealing with an ankle sprain from Week 2, and Mike Evans picked up a hip injury in the win over Miami. Both injuries add to an already thin 49ers receiver room that's already missing Ricky Pearsall for the season and De'Zhaun Stribling for roughly two months following ankle surgery.

The 2014 first-round pick has played for six teams across 12 NFL seasons, including stops with New Orleans, New England, the Rams, Houston, Dallas and Buffalo, and finished last season with the Bills after the Saints waived him in November.

He brings career totals of 734 catches for 9,811 yards, 60 touchdowns and six 1,000-yard seasons to a 49ers offense that's been hit hard by injuries at the position.