National Football League
Bears Backup QB Tyson Bagent Reportedly In Concussion Protocol
National Football League

Bears Backup QB Tyson Bagent Reportedly In Concussion Protocol

Updated Sep. 22, 2026 2:53 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to NFL Network.

Bagent's status comes as the Bears deal with the loss of their starter, Caleb Williams, who is is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury he suffered during the Bears 9-3 loss to the Vikings in Week 2.

Williams exited the game after a non-contact scramble late on Sunday. He needed help leaving the field and was eventually taken to the locker room by cart, a sight that briefly brought concern about a serious, long-term injury.

But the Bears later clarified it was a hamstring injury, and Williams was seen walking under his own power shortly after.

Bagent stepped in and had the opportunity to lead the Bears on a game-winning drive during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. There is no word on when exactly Bagent suffered the concussion; however, he was sacked on the final play of the game after going 5 of 9 passing for 54 yards following his coming into the matchup.

With both Williams and Bagent possibly sidelined, third-string quarterback Case Keenum is now positioned to be Chicago's starting QB against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

Keenum, who hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2023, is a 14-year veteran with previous stops in Houston twice, St. Louis/L.A., Minnesota, Denver, Washington, Cleveland and Buffalo. He also started the 2017 NFC Championship game for the Vikings.

The Bears follow their matchup against the Eagles with games against the Jets, Packers, Falcons and Patriots.

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