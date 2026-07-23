National Football League
2026 NFL Offensive Player Of The Year Odds: Jahmyr Gibbs Favored
National Football League

2026 NFL Offensive Player Of The Year Odds: Jahmyr Gibbs Favored

Published Jul. 24, 2026 11:15 a.m. ET

Offense can also win championships.

In 2025, Jaxon Smith-Njigba took home the award for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, barely beating out Puka Nacua. JSN's Seahawks then went on to win the Super Bowl. 

Coincidence?

Moving on — since 2019, four wide receivers and three running backs have won the award. The last quarterback to win OPOY was Patrick Mahomes in 2018. 

Let’s take a look at the odds to win the 2026 NFL Offensive Player of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 24.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images). 

2026 NFL OPOY odds

Jahmyr Gibbs: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Bijan Robinson: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Ja'Marr Chase: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Puka Nacua: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Christian McCaffrey: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Justin Jefferson: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Derrick Henry: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Jonathan Taylor: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
CeeDee Lamb: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Saquon Barkley: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
James Cook: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

 

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorite: Jahmyr Gibbs is the current favorite to win the 2026 OPOY. In 2025, he rushed for 1,223 yards, averaged five yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 77 catches for 616 yards and five more touchdowns through the air. With the departure of David Montgomery and an improved Lions offensive line, Gibbs is presumed to see a much bigger workload this season. 

The Defending Champion: Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming off a historic season in which he won the OPOY award. Smith-Njigba caught 119 passes (fourth in the NFL) for 1,793 yards (led NFL) and 10 touchdowns in 2025. In more than half his games, JSN went for over 100 yards, including two games over 160 yards. 

 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Half-Decade Team: Patrick Mahomes, Myles Garrett Headline Star-Studded Group

NFL Half-Decade Team: Patrick Mahomes, Myles Garrett Headline Star-Studded Group

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes