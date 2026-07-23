National Football League
2026 NFL OPOY Odds: Gibbs Favored; Walker III Skyrockets
National Football League

2026 NFL OPOY Odds: Gibbs Favored; Walker III Skyrockets

Updated Sep. 18, 2026 9:22 p.m. ET

Offense can also win championships.

In 2025, Jaxon Smith-Njigba took home the award for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, barely beating out Puka Nacua. JSN's Seahawks then went on to win the Super Bowl. 

Coincidence?

Moving on — since 2019, four wide receivers and three running backs have won the award. The last quarterback to win OPOY was Patrick Mahomes in 2018. 

Let’s take a look at the odds to win the 2026 NFL Offensive Player of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 18.

 

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National Football League2026 NFL OPOY Odds

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

What To Know: Topping the board, Gibbs is a dual-threat back, like many of the greats are. Through two weeks, he has 208 rushing yards, 91 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

What To Know: Another dual-threat star running back, Robinson had 83 rushing yards, 90 receiving yards and a receiving TD in the Falcons' Week 1 loss. 

Bijan Robinson and a slew of other RBs figure to be in the running for OPOY all season (Getty Images). 

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What To Know: What a debut for K9. Walker carried the ball 23 times for 173 yards and a score in the Chiefs' Week 1 win over Denver. He also had a receiving touchdown. Those numbers are why he catapulted up the oddsboard just a week into the season.

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What To Know: The beast of all beasts. Henry doesn't seem to be slowing down at age 32. In the Ravens' Week 1 win, King Henry had 24 carries for 144 yards and three TDs. He won this award back in 2020.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What To Know: The first wideout on the board and arguably the best pass-catcher in the league had a rough Week 1. The Bengals won, but Chase only had 12 yards on two catches.

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What To Know: The Rams were bad in Week 1, but Nacua was his normal, reliable self. He had five catches for 74 yards.

 
 
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