49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

Nick Bosa is dealing with another injury.

The San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa pulled his calf at practice Thursday and will miss "a few weeks," ESPN reported on Friday morning. A decision whether to place Bosa on injured reserve hasn't been made.

Through San Francisco's first two games this season, Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowler, has logged seven combined tackles. The 49ers are 2-0, with wins against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia (27-7) and at home against the Miami Dolphins (35-13). The 49ers host the NFC West-rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX).

Nick Bosa Injury History

Unfortunately for Bosa, injuries have been a recurring theme throughout his NFL career (2019-present).

Bosa's current calf injury comes after his 2025 campaign ended in Week 3 due to a torn ACL. The year prior, he missed three games due to a hip injury. He also suffered a torn ACL two games into the 2020 season and was limited to three games in his final collegiate season with the Ohio State Buckeyes (2018) due to a core muscle injury.

Moreover, Bosa played through an ankle issue in the opening weeks of his 2019 rookie season.

Nick Bosa Career Accolades

When healthy, Bosa, whom San Francisco selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. In 2022, he led the sport with 18.5 sacks and won both All-Pro and NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. A year earlier, he totaled 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in the regular season and another four sacks in the postseason.

Bosa was also the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, racking up nine sacks and 47 combined tackles in the regular season and then four sacks in the 2019 postseason. He's fifth in 49ers' history with 64.5 recorded sacks and tied for seventh with 13 forced fumbles.