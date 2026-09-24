AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Who Should NFL Should Fear?

Tom Brady went viral for a call he made in the Dallas Cowboys' victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, but he wasn't proud of the moment.

In the most recent edition of #AskTom, Brady shared some regret over the "piss missile" remark he made about one of Dak Prescott's completions while calling the game for FOX.

"I’m actually kind of embarrassed," Brady said. "There’s a lot of grandmas at home that probably aren’t very happy with my mouth on FOX. I’m going to fix that. Sorry, I apologize."

Brady called Prescott's 35-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 37-20 win, as Dallas' quarterback made a well-placed throw along the sideline in tight coverage. But as Brady expressed regret at that remark, he also explained how passes like the one Prescott made are piss missiles.

On top of that, Brady said which stadium enjoys broadcasting from the most and which team other teams in the league should be fearful of this season. Here's more of what Brady said in this week's #AskTom.

Tom, I have to ask a piss missile question. Did your form change when you knew you had to dial one up or is it as simple as just throw it harder?

Brady: That’s a great question. Look, when I was trying to throw piss missiles, I had to get all the things that mattered for throwing that thing hard and doing the right thing.

The first thing is ground-force production — transfer from my lower half into a really good hitch into my throw. The second thing was torquing my body, rotating my shoulder to the target while keeping my hips closed. And three, keep a really relaxed arm so it ends up being a whip.

When all three of those things align, a piss missile is what’s coming your way. I fully expect you to bleep out those piss missiles, OK? You can’t say that, because that swear job is getting way too full in my house. My kids are getting way too happy with me filling up that jar.

I wanna see that next week, the Tom Brady swear jar. It has to be overflowing at this point.

Brady: Too many. I’m actually kind of embarrassed. There’s a lot of grandmas at home that probably aren’t very happy with my mouth on FOX. I’m going to fix that. Sorry, I apologize.

Tough week for QB injuries. Hopefully they’re not out for long. How do you keep your confidence in that position when you get back on the field?

Brady: When you have the rhythm of the season, you go through training camp and you have the first game of the season, and then, all of a sudden, you get nicked up and you get injured, that’s not the place where you want to be. It’s hard to help the team from the training room.

You’ve got to continue to stress the urgency, mentally. It’s one thing to not be on the field physically, but you’ve got to stay up to date with everything that’s happening in the meeting rooms. You can’t miss a beat from a mental perspective. You’ve got to take part in all the walkthroughs and be out there for practice because when you get back, all the teams you’re playing are just making improvements every single week and you’re kind of staying the status quo.

So, to me, the great ones really still engage mentally. They’re working through their rehab process to get back to game speed so that when they do go back, it feels like they haven’t missed a beat. But there’s always going to be a little bit of rust, even if it’s only three or four plays as you go through the rehabilitation from an injury.

Caleb Williams was one of three young standout quarterbacks to suffer an injury in Week 2. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

What’s your favorite stadium to broadcast in?

Brady: Such a great question, and never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d get picky about a stadium environment in a broadcast booth. But you get really spoiled when you go to some of these really fancy new indoor stadiums and everything is climate-controlled and I pick the suit I want to wear, I can get a little soft. Some of these outdoor stadiums, I used to never mind the cold. I never minded the snow or the rain or the wind. As a broadcaster, give me a dome team and a nice, controlled environment.

One of my favorite places to go is actually Dallas to cover the Cowboys. They play well at home, I’ve got Jerry’s World to pull into and I've got Jerry-tron in front of me. It’s actually the most amazing — I think a lot of people just watch the game on the television screen. I sometimes even wonder if Jerry [Jones] looks at that screen like a lot of football fans and goes, "You know what, should we go a little bit bigger next year?" That’s what I would do.

Tom, I do worry now that the Jets, Bills and maybe the Packers are going to be turning up the AC in the winter when they have you in the booth after they’ve heard this.

Brady: Don’t think that the electricity bill is going to go down when I’m in the booth. I’m telling you to jack that thing up to Florida weather. I’ve got iguana blood now, so anything less than about 65 degrees, I’m freezing. I know, it’s kind of embarrassing to say, but sorry, I’m a Floridian now.

Is there a unit that’s doing something new this year that’s really impressed you offensively or defensively?

Brady: I think one thing that’s not only impressed me, but should honestly scare the rest of the NFL is the Chiefs’ running game. That’s kind of been an afterthought, even in all of their championship seasons. It wasn’t really a running team. It was a lot of passing the football. A lot of passing to [Travis] Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Kenneth Walker's 290 rushing yards lead the NFL through the first two weeks. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Now, when you add this running game and you’ve got Kenneth Walker running the way he has, [opposing defenses] have got to come down and try to tackle him. As soon as they do that, that exposes a lot of 1-on-1 opportunities for [Patrick] Mahomes and you know he’s going to find those.

So, I think this offense being able to run the ball becomes exponentially more explosive, and that should scare a lot of teams in the NFL.

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