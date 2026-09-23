National Football League
Browns vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 3
National Football League

Browns vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 3

Published Sep. 27, 2026 3:40 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Cleveland Browns will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a Week 3 NFL showdown on FOX.

What a difference a week made for the Panthers.

Carolina gave up 59 points in a Week 1 blowout loss to the Bears, then responded with a 34-3 road win over the Falcons. The Panthers became just the second team in NFL history to allow at least 50 fewer points in their second game than in their first, and the first to do so since 1968.

Bryce Young is coming into his own. He has thrown for 648 yards (324 per game), six touchdowns and just one interception. Young is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns, ranks second in passing yards and third in yards per attempt.

The Browns bounced back in Week 2, too. After a blowout loss to the Jaguars in Week 1, Cleveland beat the Buccaneers 23-19. Deshaun Watson had his best game in years, completing 80% of his passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover.

So which team can keep that momentum rolling into Week 3?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Browns vs. Panthers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 27. 

 

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 Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers Panthers @ Browns Odds

Moneyline 

  • Panthers: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)
  • Browns: +124 (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Spread 

  • Panthers -2.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Browns +2.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 41.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 41.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers Panthers @ Browns Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

It may have taken four years, but Carolina might have found its franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. With two young, dynamic receivers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, plus an improved offensive line, this Panthers offense might be for real.

We believe Carolina’s rough defensive showing in Week 1 was an outlier, and its Week 2 performance is closer to what we expect from this unit. The Browns impressed last week, but that win came against a struggling Buccaneers team that has lost nine of its last 11 games dating back to 2025.

Take Carolina on the moneyline.

 Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers The Pick: Panthers ML

How to Watch Browns vs. Panthers

 
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