National Football League
Jay Glazer: Giants Plan To Be ‘Pretty Aggressive’ In Search For QB Upgrade
National Football League

Jay Glazer: Giants Plan To Be ‘Pretty Aggressive’ In Search For QB Upgrade

Updated Sep. 27, 2026 1:34 p.m. ET

After the New York Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season to a knee injury in Week 2, all eyes turned to the team's backups. Is Jameis Winston the solution for the rest of this season, or could a trade or free-agent signing be on the horizon? 

During "FOX NFL Sunday," insider Jay Glazer provided clarity on the team's mindset: New York is exploring multiple quarterback options. 

"The Giants are actually going to be pretty aggressive," Glazer said. "They've been calling teams all week. They'd like to add one, possibly two quarterbacks by as early as tomorrow."

One name frequently mentioned among potential targets is veteran Joe Flacco. He has plenty of history with head coach John Harbaugh, having won Super Bowl XLVII together with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. However, Glazer doesn’t expect Flacco to be among the Giants' options.

"No, it's not going to be Joe Flacco," Glazer said. "I know everyone puts him and John Harbaugh together, but they are looking around. If they're looking for a veteran quarterback, there's one guy, Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out there as a free agent right now.

"They're also looking at other quarterbacks. I've seen [Arizona Cardinals backup] Gardner Minshew — they're not going after him," Glazer said. "[San Francisco 49ers backup] Mac Jones, they haven't made calls about him. But they are being aggressive, and they could possibly add two other guys."

One of the more intriguing possibilities for the Giants is Kansas City Chiefs backup Justin Fields, who previously played for the New York Jets. His familiarity with MetLife Stadium, paired with a dual-threat skill set similar to Dart’s, makes him a compelling fit for the offense.

"Justin Fields is one of those guys [that the Giants] are thinking about," Glazer said.

Winston gets the start against the Tennessee Titans, but his leash could be short as the Giants maintain playoff aspirations. All eyes now turn to general manager Joe Schoen to see just how aggressive the Giants will be on the trade market.

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