National Football League
49ers WR Mike Evans, OT Trent Williams Carted Off vs. Cardinals
National Football League

49ers WR Mike Evans, OT Trent Williams Carted Off vs. Cardinals

Updated Sep. 27, 2026 6:33 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver room might be even thinner after Week 3, and they might be without their top offensive lineman for a bit, too. 

Mike Evans was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was later ruled out due to a rib injury. 

Offensive tackle Trent Williams joined Evans in the locker room in the third quarter. He was ruled questionable to return with a stinger. 

It's unclear when Evans' injury occurred, as no one made contact with him on the play that he left the field injured. However, earlier in the drive, the 49ers' veteran wide receiver took a hit from Cardinals safety Budda Baker on a pass over the middle. The hit on that pass was hard enough for Evans to drop the ball. 

Evans eventually labored in pain after an incomplete pass was thrown in his direction. He appeared to be grabbing his right side in pain as he struggled to leave the field. 

Evans, 33, has been productive so far in his first season in San Francisco. He had nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks before adding three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He also contributed to San Francisco's first touchdown when he initiated a hook-and-ladder. 

San Francisco was already down multiple receivers entering Sunday's game. Third-year receiver Ricky Pearsall suffered a season-ending injury in training camp, while rookie De'Zhaun Stribiling suffered an ankle injury that put him on short-term injured reserve in Week 1. Christian is on short-term injured reserve as well, and Demarcus Robinson also missed Sunday's game due to an ankle injury 

Beyond wide receiver, the 49ers are dealing with injuries to edge rusher Nick Bosa and defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, among others. 

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